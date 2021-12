Comedian John Mulaney is taking center stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy center this week on his latest tour. Mulaney started his career as a writer for Saturday Night Live and has been steering through his rise to fame ever since. This tour’s title, “From Scratch,” reflects on the falters in his rise due to his battle with drug abuse and consequently him starting anew on the comedy scene.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO