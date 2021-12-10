Weather Alert: Showers With Strong Gusts Saturday and Saturday Night

Good Morning

It’s an unsettled start to the weekend as a two frontal system brings strong wind gusts, occasional showers and drizzle and unseasonably warm temperatures.

SATURDAY WEATHER TIMELINE

WIND GUSTS FORECAST BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGH T: SW winds will gust between 40-55 mph with the stronger gusts along the coast and islands. Some ferry service may have interruptions

Showers and drizzle likely by daybreak Saturday as a warm front lifts through southern New England.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Winds will turn gusty for the afternoon with rain tapering to some lingering drizzle and fog. Temperatures will turning very mild in the upper 50s to low 60s with southwest wind gusts 30-45 mph.

WIND GUSTS 5PM SATURDAY EVENING

The strongest winds will be Saturday evening and early Saturday night as a cold front comes through. Southwest wind gusts 40-50 mph are likely with a chance of a few gusts over 50mph.

WIND GUSTS 11PM SATURDAY NIGHT

Some downpours and an isolated thunderstorm are possible along the cold front, too. With most trees bare, any wind damage and power outages are expected to be isolated. Secure any light weight outdoor holiday decorations

Once the front clears the coast winds will turn to the west-northwest and drop to 20-30mph for Sunday. Early morning clouds will give way to sunshine with brisk and cooler temperatures to end the weekend.

SUNDAY MORNING

