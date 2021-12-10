ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Alert: Showers With Strong Gusts Saturday and Saturday Night

By Michelle Muscatello, Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B993r_0dJQL7bu00

Good Morning

It’s an unsettled start to the weekend as a two frontal system brings strong wind gusts, occasional showers and drizzle and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Hour by Hour: A look ahead at the next 24 hours »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

SATURDAY WEATHER TIMELINE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rr5q6_0dJQL7bu00

WIND GUSTS FORECAST BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGH T: SW winds will gust between 40-55 mph with the stronger gusts along the coast and islands. Some ferry service may have interruptions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfWN4_0dJQL7bu00

Showers and drizzle likely by daybreak Saturday as a warm front lifts through southern New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbKtj_0dJQL7bu00

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Winds will turn gusty for the afternoon with rain tapering to some lingering drizzle and fog. Temperatures will turning very mild in the upper 50s to low 60s with southwest wind gusts 30-45 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIdtT_0dJQL7bu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qgw07_0dJQL7bu00
\
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMnW3_0dJQL7bu00

WIND GUSTS 5PM SATURDAY EVENING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQQvj_0dJQL7bu00

The strongest winds will be Saturday evening and early Saturday night as a cold front comes through. Southwest wind gusts 40-50 mph are likely with a chance of a few gusts over 50mph.

WIND GUSTS 11PM SATURDAY NIGHT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yh8ve_0dJQL7bu00

Some downpours and an isolated thunderstorm are possible along the cold front, too. With most trees bare, any wind damage and power outages are expected to be isolated. Secure any light weight outdoor holiday decorations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsSvj_0dJQL7bu00

Once the front clears the coast winds will turn to the west-northwest and drop to 20-30mph for Sunday. Early morning clouds will give way to sunshine with brisk and cooler temperatures to end the weekend.

SUNDAY MORNING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JHWB_0dJQL7bu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hcuq9_0dJQL7bu00
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

