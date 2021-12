Dense morning fog will continue to be a factor through the weekend as overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to low/mid 60s. The winter blowtorch continues late-week as deep Gulf ridging continues to dominate our area leading to very warm afternoon highs, likely reaching or surpassing daily records for a few areas. Thursday and Friday will bring the warmest temperatures and it won’t take much for areas to surpass the 80 degree mark, with light onshore winds and patchy late morning/afternoon cloud coverage.

