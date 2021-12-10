ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We finally know why the brain uses so much energy

By Yasemin Saplakoglu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour brain may be leaking … energy, according to a new study that may explain why your noggin consumes 20% of the energy needed to keep your body running. The study researchers found that tiny sacs called vesicles that hold messages being transmitted between brain cells may be constantly oozing energy,...

