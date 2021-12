Jack White has announced two Los Angeles concerts at the YouTube Theater! Touring in support of his forthcoming new album, Fear Of The Dawn, Jack White’s The Supply Chain Issues Tour will come to L.A. on May 31 and June 1, 2022 when he headlines the YouTube Theatre. These will be Jack White’s first headline shows in four years and the rock icon has tour dates not only in Los Angeles, but also in Mountain View, Las Vegas, Portland, Seattle, Phoenix and a slew of North American and European tour dates. Jack White’s The Supply Chain Issues Tour will kick off in his hometown of Detroit with two concerts at the Masonic Temple Theatre. View the full list of tour dates below.

