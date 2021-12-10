West Side Story: Spielberg the First Time Musical Director

Steven Spielberg (1941, Always) has always talked about making a musical. From the dance intro of Temple of Doom to the cacophony of farting corgis in The BFG, Spielberg wears his love of the stage on his sleeve. A couple years ago, after his plans for a fifth Indiana Jones came apart, he set out to remake one of the greatest musicals of all time to finally scratch that itch. And you’ll never believe it – the man behind Jaws and Jurassic Park makes a great picture! You’d be surprised what actually focusing on the dancing instead of cutting like mad can do for a musical, which has been an issue with recent attempts like In the Heights and Cats. This is not the only issue with Cats, but I digress.

