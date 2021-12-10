ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route Development The Key Priority For Smaller US Airports

By Wesley Charnock
 4 days ago

Supporting airline partners to grow networks, keep fares low and reduce leakage to larger hubs is the most effective use of CARES funding for smaller US airports. Supporting airline partners to grow networks, keep fares low and reduce leakage to larger hubs is the most effective use of CARES funding for...

Allegiant adds three nonstop routes from Appleton International Airport

GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- More nonstop routes for spring vacations have been added at Appleton International Airport. Allegiant announced three new routes from Appleton to two cities in Florida and one in Colorado. “These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida just in time for Spring...
APPLETON, WI
Hungary For More: Budapest Airport’s Recovery And Route Hopes

Budapest is one of Central and Europe’s busiest and most significant airports. And despite the pandemic, it has pushed ahead, with growth on multiple fronts and high ambition for more. We chat with Budapest Airport’s Airline development team: Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, and Eszter Almási and Balázs Bucsi, Airline Development Managers.
Finnair to open new US route in mid-2022

Oneworld alliance carrier Finnair is to open a new US gateway by operating services to Seattle from next year. The airline is to fly from its Helsinki base three-times weekly with the transatlantic route commencing on 1 June. Finnair says it will use Airbus A330s for the Seattle service. The...
State
Colorado State
Airline In Focus: Ethiopian Airlines

Routes profiles Addis Ababa-based Ethiopian Airlines by assessing its capacity. Prior to 2020, Ethiopian Airlines had been on a steady growth curve, culminating in just under two million seats flown in January of that year. In 2018 the total departure seats flown by the airline grew by 17.1%, and another 10.9% in 2019.
Route Analysis: Santiago-Medellín

Chilean ULCC JetSMART has launched a fourth route to Colombia. JetSMART has further expanded its presence on routes between Chile and Colombia as it seeks to take market share from Avianca and LATAM Airlines Group. The ULCC entered the Colombian market two years ago, launching flights from Chile’s capital Santiago...
Malaysia Airports Sees Strong Momentum On Traffic Recovery And Expects To Benefit Further With Implementation Of More Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL)

Sepang – Malaysia Airports announced its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 (9M21), reporting revenue of RM1,121.7 million. Revenue for its operations in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISG), Turkey, rose 51.1% to RM616.4 million, cushioning the 57.7% contraction in revenue for Malaysia, as compared to the same period last year. Its Malaysia operations recorded revenue of RM440.5 million, while the Group’s Qatar operations recorded an increase of 8.9% to RM64.7 million.
Why Cutting Airport Emissions Is A Key For The Aviation Industry

There is a lot of talk about net-zero emissions flight. But what about net-zero ground operations? Industry experts say that improving airport operational efficiency is not to be overlooked and that it will be a key factor in helping the industry reach its overall emissions targets. When it comes to...
BA Revives Portland Plans, Eyes Pittsburgh Resumption

Alongside BA’s latest transatlantic plans for summer 2022, Atlantic Joint Business partners American Airlines, Finnair, Iberia and LEVEL are also increasing connectivity between the US and Europe. Portland, the largest city in the US state of Oregon, will join British Airways’ transatlantic network during the summer 2022 season—two years...
What Is India’s UDAN Regional Airport Development Scheme?

In October 2016, the Government of India unveiled the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, which loosely translates to “flying made possible for the common citizen.” The project aims to connect small towns in India through subsidized air routes and developing regional airports. Through this initiative, the Indian government intends to build infrastructure and a culture of air travel for people in tier 2 & 3 cities by making flying cheaper and more accessible.
Airport to fine airlines $3,500 for every unvaccinated passenger

Ghana’s health service reported last week that COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country. Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city of Accra announced that it will start fining the airlines $3,500 for every passenger who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Western Sydney: First stage of new airport business precinct open for development

Some of Sydney’s most anticipated property is now on offer with Western Sydney Airport starting the search for a development partner for the first stage of its on-airport business precinct. Located in prime position at the main entrance of Sydney’s new global gateway, stage one of the Western Sydney International...
KL International Airport Enhances Airport Readiness To Welcome Vaccinated Travel Lane

SEPANG – KL International Airport (KLIA) is ensuring that it is ready to welcome passengers travelling under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by Air or VTL-Air programme. The entire airport community including airlines, government agencies and service providers are ready to receive the increase in passengers and ensure that their journey is as seamless as possible. Extra measures include an additional holding lounge with 8 COVID-19 dedicated screening stations at Gate G10, on top of the existing 14 dedicated screening stations lounge at Gate G1, KLIA Main terminal. An appointed private operator has also started operating a second Health Screening Centre at Gate P4 with 5 screening stations at klia2 terminal. Both these terminals will be receiving six flights in total, carrying more than 1,300 passengers from Singapore today on the first day of the VTL-Air implementation. The six flights are operated by Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Malindo Air, Jetstar Asia, and Scoot.
Celebrating EZ Air’s inaugural flight on the Curaçao – Medellín Route

WILLEMSTAD- December 3, 2021 – The inauguration of EZ Air’s new Curaçao – Medellín route was celebrated in a pleasant atmosphere at the Hato International Airport. The inaugural flight marks the opening of the second Colombian destination on the airline’s flight schedule. EZ Air will operate two weekly flights to and from Medellín with a 34-seat capacity SAAB 340 aircraft. Speakers at the reception included the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Charles Cooper, EZ Air CEO & Director Flight Operations, René Winkel and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.
American Reduces International Network, Citing 787 Delivery Delays

Despite the delayed aircraft deliveries, the carrier will start service between New York JFK and Doha in June 2022. American Airlines will drop three international destinations to which it had planned to resume flying in its 2022 summer schedule, citing delayed deliveries of as many as 13 Boeing 787s, while launching one new international route during next year’s summer season: New York Kennedy (JFK)-Doha (DOH).
Flint Bishop Airport announces new routes to Boston and Jacksonville

FLINT, Mich. - Allegiant has announced new nonstop routes for spring vacation travel to Boston and Florida from Flint Bishop International Airport. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39. “These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida...
India Delays Reopening To International Flights

The country will allow 'travel bubble' routes to continue. India became the latest country to delay its plans to ease international border restrictions for airline passengers, citing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19. The country was previously due to open its border more widely to scheduled international flights from...
