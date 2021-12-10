Route Development The Key Priority For Smaller US Airports

SEPANG – KL International Airport (KLIA) is ensuring that it is ready to welcome passengers travelling under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by Air or VTL-Air programme. The entire airport community including airlines, government agencies and service providers are ready to receive the increase in passengers and ensure that their journey is as seamless as possible. Extra measures include an additional holding lounge with 8 COVID-19 dedicated screening stations at Gate G10, on top of the existing 14 dedicated screening stations lounge at Gate G1, KLIA Main terminal. An appointed private operator has also started operating a second Health Screening Centre at Gate P4 with 5 screening stations at klia2 terminal. Both these terminals will be receiving six flights in total, carrying more than 1,300 passengers from Singapore today on the first day of the VTL-Air implementation. The six flights are operated by Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Malindo Air, Jetstar Asia, and Scoot.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO