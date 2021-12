A man charged in the November shooting death of a 29-year-old has been arrested in North Carolina, officials said. On the morning of Nov. 18, deputies found Kedrick Tevon Green “deceased in his vehicle from a gunshot wound at close range” at an apartment complex on Christ School Road in Arden, North Carolina, which is about 113 miles west of Charlotte, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

