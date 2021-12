Daniel Pemberton’s score for Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” is unlike anything he’s written to date — a surprising choice for this think-outside-the-box composer, but one that would fit comfortably in the 1950s milieu of the film itself. “I felt it needed a kind of classic score that echoed the golden age of Hollywood,” Pemberton says from his London studio. “A lot of the story is, in some ways, this dream of a perfect world, which Lucy’s searching for… the perfect home, a husband who is there.” He continues: “There is an element of nostalgia, not just looking back at these classic...

