Lancaster, SC

Lancaster Speedway hosts NASCAR Next Gen (Video)

By Shane Walters
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch the video of the NASCAR Next Gen at Lancaster Motor Speedway. Lancaster Motor Speedway is a half-mile dirt track location In Lancaster, South Carolina. Between 1955-1957, the track hosted four NASCAR Cup Series events. Watch the Next Gen dirt video below. Over 60 years later, NASCAR returned. The...

Alex Bowman: 2022 car

Take a look at the 2022 NASCAR race car with new door numbers. Alex Bowman is set to enter his 8th season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ally is returning as a primary sponsor. Take a look at Alex Bowman’s 2022 car below. For 2022, the NASCAR Next Gen...
MOTORSPORTS
Rockingham Speedway is set to be repaved

Rockingham Speedway is one step closer to a NASCAR return with $9 million. Race tracks were included in the NC state budget. Funds will be sent to North Wilkesboro Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Rockingham Speedway. In regards to Rockingham Speedway, the North Carolina racing complex will see $9 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jake Paul considering NASCAR after Boxing career

YouTube star turned boxer has thoughts of entering NASCAR. Jake Paul didn’t climb through the boxing ranks in any kind of traditional fashion. The social media star jumped right into the ring. Now, he has a 4-0 record. Hear from Jake Paul on NASCAR below. His boxing career began...
NFL
