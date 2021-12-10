Lancaster Speedway hosts NASCAR Next Gen (Video)

This is the story of a man and his car beating all odds to push through a 6.81 second quarter mile race. The Ford Mustang is one of America's favorite muscle cars because of its extremely high production numbers, low cost, and high focus on performance and driving fun. Without a doubt, Ford has been knocking it out of the park with the Mustang since 1964, which has led many enthusiasts within the community to take notice. Just like any pony car in the American performance line-up, this car has been used in motorsport in everything from drag racing to autocross. While it's easy to focus on the Mustang's distinct desire to outperform the competition in the handling sector, the drag racing side of things is surprisingly popular for this vehicle.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO