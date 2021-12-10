How Hybrid Cloud Services Support Digital Transformation

Uptake improves operational efficiency for fixed and mobile assets. Uptake, the leader in industrial intelligence software-as-a-service, announced that it has joined Oren, a global B2B digital mining services marketplace developed by Shell and IBM to help mining companies access and implement digital solutions. Uptake Fusion, which moves, stores, and curates operational technology (OT) data in an organization’s Microsoft Azure environment for advanced applications, and Uptake Compass, the maintenance strategy engine, are both listed on the marketplace. Data management, IT, maintenance, and reliability teams in mining operations now have streamlined access to data integration and AI-powered insights that increase the availability and reliability of their fixed and mobile assets.

