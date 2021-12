DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of both H2O Supply locations. “H2O is an exceptionally-run wholesale distributor serving both the Dallas and Fort Worth markets," said Greg Holbrock, Winsupply vice president of M&A due diligence and financial integration. "We are beyond excited to welcome Jay Katz and his team to the Winsupply Family of Companies. Our intention is to expand our footprint deeper into the south, while continuing to offer amazing services."

