The director of public prosecutions has insisted the CPS is not a “faceless organisation” as he was grilled by MPs on “depressingly low” conviction rates for rape.Max Hill told the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Monday the Crown Prosecution Service is “full of people who are dedicated to delivering justice” as the latest analysis of official figures showed court delays in rape cases had worsened this year.Acting committee chairman Tim Loughton asked why there is a “very low conviction rate” for rape cases, whether the situation is improving and to pinpoint the problems in the system that are “resulting in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO