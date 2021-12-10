ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

New Poll Shows Biden Is Widely Disliked By American Voters, Democrats Even More

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiVbr_0dJQ3cMv00

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings across several polls sound like a New England weather report for this time of year: the highs are in the low 40s.

But a new poll by I&I/TIPP that took a different tack shows Americans are overwhelmingly over the Biden era just 11 months in.

The survey, released earlier this week, looked ahead to 2024. It asked respondents if they wanted Biden to be the Democratic standard-bearer in three years, when he’ll be 82.

A whopping 22 percent said yes.

And the only reason the number was that high was because of the Democratic response.

Among Biden’s own party, 37 percent want him to be the ’24 nominee – compared to just 8 percent each for Republicans and independents.

Regarding independents, I&I/TIPP noted, “For Biden, that suggests near non-existent support among independents, the swing voters who make up a third or more of all those who go to the polls each election.”

I&I/TIPP called the outcome a “shocker,” because “it seemed President Joe Biden could get no lower in the public’s political esteem.”

The news is even worse for Biden’s partner in ineptitude, Vice President Kamala Harris. Only 12 percent mentioned Harris as their choice. It seems, according to I&I/TIPP that voters are turned off by Harris’ “abrasive style, lack of preparation, and revolving-door personnel changes [that] have drawn criticism even from formerly friendly Democrats and the left-leaning media.”

It seems that not even Democrats could rescue Harris on this issue. Just 16 percent of her own party want Harris to represent them in 2024.

The question, as I&I/TIPP noted, turned naturally to who might Americans want as the next Democratic nominee. The pollster asked respondents about 13 other potential candidates.

Based on the pure numbers, the short answer is no one knows, or cares.

Overall, the best number in the poll was the answer “Not Sure,” which received 31 percent support.

And Not Sure was far ahead of the rest of the field, which included Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Joe Kennedy, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Sen. Corey Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Michael Bennet, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gov. Jay Inslee, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Among that group, Buttigeig led the pack among all survey respondents with 4 percent, while AOC, Warren, Kennedy and Abrams each got 3 percent.

Out of that baker’s dozen solely among Democrats, AOC and Abrams each received 4 percent backing, while Warren, Buttigieg, Kennedy and Booker each got 3 percent.

Perhaps one of them could go as “Not Sure,” since among Democrats that answer was the choice of 13 percent – second only to Biden.

“With no one else getting even more than low single-digit support, the 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a wild one for the Democrats – at least at this early point in the game. Much will depend, of course, on the perceived success of Biden’s policies over the next two years,” the pollsters observed.

“Among other things, the data suggest that at just under 11 months into his term as president, Biden’s political support, never strong to begin with, is collapsing.”

And – good news for the Republicans – he seems to be dragging the rest of the Democratic field down with him.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 8

Calvin Calvin
2d ago

worst president we ever had he hates the American people and his party is doing everything it can to destroy our cities and our freedoms

Reply
4
Grand Master Fox
1d ago

The Fox says "A few more years like this and the Democrat's couldn't win if they brought Elvis back from the dead and ran him..."

Reply
3
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Two Polls Show Growing Fear That Biden’s Spending Will Make Inflation Worse

Two polls conducted in West Virginia and New Hampshire show that Americans believe President Joe Bident’s spending plans will drive up inflation. A Remington Research Group poll conducted in West Virginia found that 62% of respondents said they had seen, read or heard “a lot” about the Build Back Better Act (BBB). A 53% majority of all respondents said they strongly oppose the legislation, and 59% of independent respondents said they strongly oppose it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Likes To Avoid Blame, But Poll Shows Americans Can Clearly See Who’s In Charge

After more than 40 years in Washington, President Joe Biden is a wily master at ducking responsibility. As America crumbles on many fronts, Biden has cast blame for its ills on former President Donald Trump, Republicans in Congress (which his party controls), COVID-19, the Federal Reserve, unvaxxed Americans, “white supremacists,” the Afghan army, even his most loyal allies, the media, just to name a few.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Cook Political Report Shifts Eight Governor’s Races Toward GOP

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Friday shifted eight high-stakes gubernatorial races toward Republicans as Democrats continue to face political headwinds. Ratings in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada, three pivotal battleground states, shifted from “Lean Democratic” to “Toss Up.” Each has a first-term Democratic incumbent — Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, Tony Evers and Steve Sisolak, respectively — fighting to win reelection in a state that President Joe Biden won by fewer than four points in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Fox News

CNN floats possible replacements for Biden in 2024

CNN's Chris Cillizza on Monday published an article in which he names Democrats who could possibly replace President Biden in the 2024 presidential elections. Cillizza listed Biden's age and current political problems as the reason why he might be replaced on the Democrat ticket in 2024. "Combine President Joe Biden's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Gavin Newsom
Los Angeles Daily News

The problem with Kamala Harris

On March 9, 2020—just days after Joe Biden effectively secured his position as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president—then-candidate Biden described himself as “a bridge” to a new generation of Democratic leaders who are “the future of this country.”. From the outset of his campaign,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says she would 'bet on' Trump running for president again in 2024 after new poll finds Trump and Biden would end up in near-dead heat for White House

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would 'bet' on her 2016 rival, former President Donald Trump, launching another White House bid in 2024, and it appears many Americans would be keen to see it. In a potential rematch of last year's presidential race, President Joe Biden leads Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Americans#Democratic#I I Tipp
Digital Courier

Inflation causing Americans to doubt Biden on economy, polls show

(The Center Square) – As inflation continues to raise concerns about the state of the economy, new polling shows voters are doubtful about whether President Joe Biden is taking the issue seriously enough. An ABC/IPSOS poll released Sunday found that 57% of Americans surveyed disapprove of Biden’s economic policies,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTVZ

Klobuchar says Senate Democrats will do ‘everything to get’ Build Back Better passed by Christmas

Democrats are going to do “everything to get” President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act done by Christmas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday. “We have to get this done, Jake. And Senator (Joe) Manchin is still at the negotiating table,” Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” referring to a moderate member of her party who has voiced some reservations on the proposal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
uticaphoenix.net

2 Democrats joined every Republican senator in voting against Biden’s

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana at a news conference about COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Wednesday.Drew Angerer/Getty Images. The Senate voted Wednesday to overturn Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses. Two Democrats joined the GOP opposing the mandate, but the resolution is unlikely to pass the House. The Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MySanAntonio

Kamala Harris would lose badly to Trump in 2024 but fare better than Pete Buttigieg, poll says

If the 2024 presidential election is between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the former president will win handily, a new poll projects. The Harvard/HarrisX poll, conducted among 1,989 respondents between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, found that in a hypothetical Trump-Harris matchup, Trump receives 50% support, Harris receives 41% support and 9% are unsure. Trump would win the Electoral College in a landslide with that margin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
floridianpress.com

President Biden's Approval Rating Sinks in new Poll

A new ABC/Ipsos poll, conducted by Ipsos working in tandem with ABC News and using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel, indicates that approval of the Biden administration continues to sink ahead of the 2022 midterm election. Previous polls have indicated that both President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris’ (D) approval ratings have taken a significant hit regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, issues related to the southern border, and rising inflation among other concerns.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy