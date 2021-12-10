New Poll Shows Biden Is Widely Disliked By American Voters, Democrats Even More

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings across several polls sound like a New England weather report for this time of year: the highs are in the low 40s.

But a new poll by I&I/TIPP that took a different tack shows Americans are overwhelmingly over the Biden era just 11 months in.

The survey, released earlier this week, looked ahead to 2024. It asked respondents if they wanted Biden to be the Democratic standard-bearer in three years, when he’ll be 82.

A whopping 22 percent said yes.

And the only reason the number was that high was because of the Democratic response.

Among Biden’s own party, 37 percent want him to be the ’24 nominee – compared to just 8 percent each for Republicans and independents.

Regarding independents, I&I/TIPP noted, “For Biden, that suggests near non-existent support among independents, the swing voters who make up a third or more of all those who go to the polls each election.”

I&I/TIPP called the outcome a “shocker,” because “it seemed President Joe Biden could get no lower in the public’s political esteem.”

The news is even worse for Biden’s partner in ineptitude, Vice President Kamala Harris. Only 12 percent mentioned Harris as their choice. It seems, according to I&I/TIPP that voters are turned off by Harris’ “abrasive style, lack of preparation, and revolving-door personnel changes [that] have drawn criticism even from formerly friendly Democrats and the left-leaning media.”

It seems that not even Democrats could rescue Harris on this issue. Just 16 percent of her own party want Harris to represent them in 2024.

The question, as I&I/TIPP noted, turned naturally to who might Americans want as the next Democratic nominee. The pollster asked respondents about 13 other potential candidates.

Based on the pure numbers, the short answer is no one knows, or cares.

Overall, the best number in the poll was the answer “Not Sure,” which received 31 percent support.

And Not Sure was far ahead of the rest of the field, which included Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Joe Kennedy, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Sen. Corey Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Michael Bennet, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gov. Jay Inslee, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Among that group, Buttigeig led the pack among all survey respondents with 4 percent, while AOC, Warren, Kennedy and Abrams each got 3 percent.

Out of that baker’s dozen solely among Democrats, AOC and Abrams each received 4 percent backing, while Warren, Buttigieg, Kennedy and Booker each got 3 percent.

Perhaps one of them could go as “Not Sure,” since among Democrats that answer was the choice of 13 percent – second only to Biden.

“With no one else getting even more than low single-digit support, the 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a wild one for the Democrats – at least at this early point in the game. Much will depend, of course, on the perceived success of Biden’s policies over the next two years,” the pollsters observed.

“Among other things, the data suggest that at just under 11 months into his term as president, Biden’s political support, never strong to begin with, is collapsing.”

And – good news for the Republicans – he seems to be dragging the rest of the Democratic field down with him.

