Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive revealed the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming RTS game, Homeworld 3. Gearbox originally revealed Homeworld 3 in 2019, and it also revealed that the game would be crowdfunded via Fig. The game will feature several updates as well as returning staples. Developer Blackbird has promised new spaceships, as well as updated visuals. Among other gameplay updates, players will be able to go 1v1 with each other in space battles, or team up in a new co-op mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO