Bright Eyes has announced a 2022 spring tour. The Omaha, NE-based indie rock band will perform 13 shows over 19 nights throughout March and April. After returning to the road for the first time in over a decade this past summer, members Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nate Walcott will kick off this latest tour on March 23rd at St. Paul, MN’s Palace Theatre. A stop at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI on March 24th will then lead to stops at The Sylvee in Madison, WI (3/25); Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL (3/26); The Pageant in St. Louis, MO (3/30); and Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY (3/31).

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO