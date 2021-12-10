Christmas on Commercial Included Little Miss and Little Mr. Pageant

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 the Town and Country Garden Club met for their Christmas party at the wonderful home of club member Debbie Marrs. Each member also contributed canned goods that were later presented to the Loaves and Fishes. Twenty-six members and one guest were present as President Jane Price presided over a brief meeting. Minutes were approved as sent via email by secretary Caroline Cole, and the treasurer’s report was given by Joy Skelton. The president then asked for volunteers to serve on a committee to help with landscape suggestions for the new Coleman hospital addition, and eight members volunteered for this position. Jennifer Short gave the Garden Tip of the Month, and Susan Mansell presented the Artistic Design. The meeting was then adjourned, and the group thoroughly enjoyed the delicious finger foods and goodies that were brought by each person. Julie Shaw and Ann Guess served as hostesses for the day. After lunch, Debbie Marrs gave a brief tour of her lovely home. The next regular meeting will be held on January 4, 2022 at the J.A.B. Miller Library building, and interested persons are always invited to attend.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO