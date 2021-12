Iselin-based Provident Bank said Robert Tharp has joined the bank as first vice president, retail sales & services director. Tharp is based in the bank’s Iselin administrative headquarters and is responsible for developing and managing the execution of the overall retail sales and services strategy and business development plans. In addition, he is responsible for the programming and the structuring of Small Business Lending, Government Banking, Corporate Development and Provident Investment Services.

ISELIN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO