Stryper will send out 2021 in grand fashion with a livestream celebrating their Soldiers Under Command album and they've just announced their first major U.S. tour of 2022. The tour will kick off in May, starting on May 5 in Derry, N.H. and continuing on through the month with a finale May 28 in Orlando, Fla. See all the dates, cities and venues listed at the bottom of this post. And if you don't see your city, don't fret as more dates will be announced soon.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO