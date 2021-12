You might not recognize the name Valkyrie Entertainment, but you know the team’s work. Now it’s come under the PlayStation Studios banner as a first-party developer. Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst made the announcement on Twitter, saying that Valkyrie “will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises.” Looking at Valkyrie’s website, you can see the studio’s history of “invaluable contributions” to several blockbuster games like Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport 7, and State of Decay 2. Those are all first-party Xbox titles, so don’t expect to see any more of those on Valkyrie’s resume.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO