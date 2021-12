Christmas is almost here hard to believe right? I tell you something else hard to believe and a Christmas-themed Airbnb camper trailer in Prarie Grove Arkansas. The first time I saw this I immediately thought of Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, no it's not an RV but it sure could pass as one. Your home away from home is surrounded by other similar 1950s-70s vintage-themed trailers and a community pool for which I don't think you'll be using during the winter months unless your bold and want to be cold. When I think about it, it may be too nice for Eddie.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO