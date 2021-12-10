ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns get chance for alternate ending against Ravens

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have a chance to climb out of the bottom of the AFC North.

Following a much-needed bye week, the Browns (6-6) host division leaders the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) on Sunday.

‘They were not happy’: More Cleveland Browns players show frustration with team

In their last matchup 2 weeks ago, Baltimore won 16-10 despite Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s career-high four interceptions.

The Browns defense kept the team in the game while the offense struggled.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was 18 for 37.

After the loss, Cleveland Browns’ General Manager Andrew Berry said he expected great things from Baker in the last 5 games of the regular season.

“We expect him to play his best football down the stretch after the bye,” Berry said.

Cleveland Browns GM says Baker’s best games are coming

At that time, Berry said the team was reviewing everything, including personnel.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns will then host the Raiders, then play at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh and host the Bengals for the final game of the season.

