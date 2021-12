MADISON (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wisconsin, announced $110 million will be invested in Wisconsin kids and schools, building on what his budget did this past summer. "This $110 million investment is an opportunity for schools to invest directly into programming to help students both in and out of the classroom, allowing schools to hire additional educators and staff, provide more educational and extracurricular opportunities, invest in mental health supports, buy art supplies or computers, or keep the lights on -- whatever they need and, most importantly, whatever our kids need," Evers said in a news release. "I've always said what's best for our kids is what's best for our state, and these funds will go a long way toward helping ensure our kids get the services and resources they need to rebound and recover."

MADISON, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO