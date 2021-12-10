ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

As Delta Variant Spreads, Republicans Criticize Beshear’s School Mask Mandate

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VypG7_0dJPvD2O00
Corinne Boyer /

Republicans are criticizing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s school mask mandate as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the state and kids are returning to school.

Beshear issued an executive order on Tuesday requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in Kentucky public schools.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is challenging Beshear’s actions. He filed a motion with the Kentucky Supreme Court arguing the governor’s order ignores new laws passed by the legislature that limit his emergency powers.

“The Governor does not have to choose between following the science and following the law,” Cameron wrote in a statement. “The two can and should work together. If he believes that the science requires a statewide mask mandate for schools and childcare centers, then he needs to do what the law requires and work with the General Assembly to put the necessary health precautions in place.”

The state’s high court is still deliberating over the legality of new laws passed by the state legislature that would limit Beshear’s emergency powers and give lawmakers more oversight over the process.

Beshear sued to block the new laws earlier this year. The measures include:

  • Senate Bill 1, limiting the governor’s emergency orders to 30 days unless renewed by the legislature
  • Senate Bill 2, giving the legislature more oversight over the administrative regulation process
  • House Bill 1, allowing businesses and schools to create their pandemic safety plans that adhere with federal CDC guidelines, and not state regulations

A lower court has temporarily blocked parts of the laws while Beshear’s challenge continues through the system.

House Speaker David Osborne, a Republican from Prospect, issued a statement Wednesday morning saying decisions about masking should be left up to local school districts.

“Local school districts across the state have carefully considered mandatory face coverings and made decisions regarding their own policies. The Governor may not agree with their choices, but he must respect their authority. Instead, at the eleventh hour, he chose to politicize this issue and flout their decisions by issuing an executive order with extremely questionable legal standing,” Osborne said.

Osborne said until the Kentucky Supreme Court rules on the legality of the new laws limiting Beshear’s powers, “this issue remains unresolved.”

“It is their unwillingness to act that has left so much in limbo,” Osborne said.

Delta Variant In Kentucky

Like much of the nation, Kentucky has been experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the delta variant of the virus.

Research shows mask mandates and other restrictions have been effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone wear masks inside at K-12 schools.

On Tuesday, the state reported 2,500 new cases—the highest number of cases since January—and officials warned Kentucky could soon have more people hospitalized due to COVID than at any time during the pandemic.

The vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations are among people who aren’t vaccinated.

Over recent weeks, school districts have been deciding what safety measures to implement as they welcome students back to in-person classes, some for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Beshear initially encouraged local districts to issue their own mask mandates, but as of last week about two-thirds of districts planned to start the school year without masking requirements.

Several districts changed their policies to require masks earlier this week after a spike in COVID-19 cases among children, and mass quarantines in some districts. Warren County Public Schools instituted a mask mandate after quarantining more than 700 students and staff during its first week of classes.

Republicans Still Oppose Pandemic Rules

Republicans have criticized Beshear’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and renewed their disapproval after he issued the school mask mandate on Tuesday.

Sen. Max Wise, a Republican from Campbellsville and chair of the Senate Education Committee, said masking decisions should be made at the local level.

“Once again, a ‘one size fits all approach’ is taken by this Gov & completely erodes local control decision making where local elected officials are listening to parents needs & wants while the Gov issues his ‘indoor mask mandate in schools’ EO while not wearing a mask himself,” Wise wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Republican from Crofton, Tweeted out his opposition to Beshear’s order.

“Did anyone even speak at all to the psychological and educational harm to students wearing masks all day? I sure didn’t catch it if they did. So frustrating,” Westerfield said.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican who represents Kentucky’s 4th Congressional district, Tweeted that Beshear was “drunk on power, following the advice of his shaman.”

This story has been updated.

If you appreciate access to this important content during this global pandemic, please help us continue to provide public service journalism and information to Central and Eastern Kentucky communities. Please make your contribution to WEKU today.

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

'This is how we fight back' | Beshear says delta variant, waning immunity are leading to rise in COVID cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is being hit by an across-the-board escalation of COVID-19, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. During his briefing Monday, he said the upswing is driven by the delta variant, which remains the main adversary in the fight against the coronavirus. While the omicron variant is beginning to make headlines, Beshear said combating delta should remain the top priority.
FRANKFORT, KY
whopam.com

Gov. Beshear: ‘Delta’ variant is still number one concern in Ky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state Monday afternoon, telling people to not forget those tried-and-true health and safety measures. Governor Beshear says they are still awaiting more information, just like everyone else, but he warned everyone to not get caught up in...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Osborne
Person
Whitney Westerfield
Person
Thomas Massie
texasstandard.org

Governor’s ban on school mask mandates back in place, for now

An appeals court reinstated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in public schools this week. James Barragán, political reporter for The Texas Tribune, told the Standard that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals “decided that it should be reinstated until they can fully hear the case.”. Also this...
EDUCATION
fox44news.com

Gov. Abbott’s school mask mandate ban returns

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday the ban on mask mandates in schools is back in place. In a tweet, Paxton said the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals granted his motion to stay a ruling that threw out the ban. On Nov. 10th, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled...
EDUCATION
WLWT 5

Beshear: Delta variant causes new increase in COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. — While attention shifts to the new omicron variant, a familiar adversary is driving up coronavirus cases again in Kentucky, Gov Andy Beshear said Thursday. The delta variant - which inflicted considerable suffering in recent months - is responsible for the new upswing in COVID-19 cases, the governor said. Kentucky surpassed 3,000 new virus cases on Wednesday for the first time since the start of October, he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lancaster Online

Pa. court reinstates school face mask mandate

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday reinstated the Gov. Tom Wolf administration mandate requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face masks. The action is temporary, with the court scheduled to hear arguments on the matter on Dec. 8. The court noted it has taken no position on the matter; one justice disagreed with reinstating the mandate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Mandates#K 12 School#School Districts#Democratic#The General Assembly#Senate#House#Cdc#Prospect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
ksgf.com

Springfield School District Keeps Mask Mandate

The Springfield Public School District says it plans to keep its mask mandate in place until Christmas break. This comes after State Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter earlier this week warning school districts and public health departments to stop enforcing COVID-19 related health orders. Schmitt cited a Cole...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Citizens Voice

State mask mandate for schools not ending Saturday

The state mandate requiring masks inside elementary and secondary schools and child care facilities will remain in place next week, the state Supreme Court decided Tuesday. It was set to expire Saturday under a lower court order, and local school districts started debating whether to approve optional mask policies. The mask mandate will now remain in place until at least Dec. 8 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court hears arguments on whether it’s invalid.
EDUCATION
uticaphoenix.net

Onondaga County executive critical of state’s mask mandate

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon reacted to the state’s new mask mandate on Friday, and said the county will be unable to begin enforcing the rule when it becomes effective Monday. “I’m frustrated that we learned Friday morning, the same time you learned, and the expectation, when I asked...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
heraldsun.com

It’s the absolute wrong time for NC schools to lift mask mandates

Welcome to NC Voices, where leaders, readers and experts from across North Carolina can speak on issues affecting our communities. Send submissions of 300 words or fewer to opinion@newsobserver.com. Reinstate school mask mandates. Regarding “Do the ‘rewards outweigh the risks’? More NC schools are dropping face mask mandate,” (Nov. 25):
EDUCATION
Houston Chronicle

Rice keeps employee vaccine requirement despite judge’s ruling against Biden mandate for contractors

Rice University is continuing its employee vaccination requirement despite a court decision that temporarily halts President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors. U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker on Tuesday blocked Biden’s directive nationwide, forcing leaders of colleges and universities that partner with the federal government to rethink...
COLLEGES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy