ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japan confirms 8 more cases of new coronavirus variant

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeT8L_0dJPu8fn00
Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life A miko, or shrine maiden, wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walks though the Kanda Myojin shrine Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO — (AP) — Health officials in Japan have confirmed eight more cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 12, the government said Friday.

The eight tested positive for the virus when they arrived at Japanese airports from late November to earlier this month, the health ministry said in a statement.

Two of them, a woman in her 30s and a boy, arrived from Namibia on Nov. 28 on the same flight as a Namibian diplomat who was Japan's first confirmed case of the omicron variant, Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said.

Japan eased border controls last month as it gradually expanded social and economic activities, but has since restored a ban on foreign entrants and limited daily arrivals to 3,500 people. The transport ministry briefly asked international airlines to stop accepting new bookings on flights to Japan, but withdrew the measure after facing criticism that it was too strict.

The six others confirmed Friday arrived from the United States, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier this week and have been isolated, the health ministry said.

Japan has stepped up quarantine requirements in response to the new variant, and the government has secured 10,000 hotel rooms.

Experts say it’s not clear whether the omicron variant is more contagious or dangerous than previous strains of the virus, but urge people to continue with mask wearing and other anti-virus measures.

Japan's COVID-19 infections have slowed since September. It reported 165 new cases on Thursday for an accumulated total of nearly 1.72 million, including about 18,400 deaths. More than 77% of Japanese have been fully vaccinated, and booster shots began this month, starting with medical workers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mozambique#Ap#Japanese#The Health Ministry#Namibian#Omicron
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

China economy slows as virus outbreaks disrupt recovery

BEIJING — (AP) — China reported Wednesday that its economy slowed in November, buffeted by coronavirus outbreaks, weak demand and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales were weaker than in October and inflationary pressures are complicating efforts to boost growth at a time when tighter limits on borrowing by developers are crimping construction and sales in the all-important property sector.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Poland's COVID deaths highest since April, new restrictions

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland on Wednesday registered the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths since April amid a continuing high daily rate of new coronavirus infections. There were 669 virus-related deaths reported, including 496 people with preexisting health issues, and 24,266 new infections in the nation of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Russia warns of new 'Cuban Missile Crisis'

Rapidly deteriorating ties between Moscow and Washington could return the world to a tense standoff between nuclear powers not seen for more than half a century, Russia has warned amid strained relations. Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the current tensions could lead to a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Satellite spots Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in the Taiwan Strait prompting renewed fears that conflict could break out amid soaring tensions in the busy shipping lane

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine travelling through the Taiwan Strait has sparked fears of open conflict breaking out amid soaring tensions over Beijing's aggression towards the democratically-ruled island. Submarine expert H.I. Sutton identified the vessel as a surfacing Chinese Type-94 ballistic missile submarine in a satellite image taken on Monday. The...
MILITARY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
83K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy