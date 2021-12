Millions of people around the world sat down on Sunday to watch the finale of the most finely poised Formula One race in the sport’s 71-year history, at the end of a sensational season in which two astonishing athletes have performed at the very peak of their abilities weekend upon weekend.A strong proportion of that audience will have been doing so for the first time in their life, or at least for one of the first few times, captivated by the intensity of the battle between two men as raucously talented as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.The differences in...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO