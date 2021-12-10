Banjo-Kazooie rolling onto Nintendo Switch Online in January 2022

Nintendo of America and Nintendo of Canada announced today that they will be offering a seven-day free trial for Nintendo Switch Online. Usually getting a free trial of the service costs users 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, but that requirement has been waived for the duration of the promotional period. The offer lasts until January 30th, 2022 (which is fifty-three days away as of the time of this article). It should be noted that accounts with active Individual or Family memberships cannot sign up for the free trial. Also, a My Nintendo account is necessary to enroll for the trial. If you are interested in Nintendo’s online services but were uncertain if it is worth the money, now would be a good time to try it out.

