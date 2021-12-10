ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Banjo-Kazooie rolling onto Nintendo Switch Online in January 2022

By Tom Brown
nintendowire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, December 10th, marks the arrival of the first new Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Nintendo 64 arrival – Paper Mario....

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nintendo News: Hop Into the First Paper Mario Adventure With Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021-- The fabled Star Rod has the power to grant any wish in the world … so someone must have been wishing to play the Paper Mario™ game on their Nintendo Switch™ system this year!. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202006026/en/
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Famicom, SNES engineer Masayuki Uemura passes away

The original Family Computer, or Famicom, was a revolution when it came to console gaming when it hit Japan in 1983, and it made even more of a splash when it launched overseas in a redesigned form as the Nintendo Entertainment System. Of course behind every technological innovation are people, and the Famicom was engineered by the legendary Masayuki Uemura, who stuck with Nintendo until his retirement in 2004.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

EGGLIA Rebirth gets English subtitled trailer ahead of Switch release

One look at the RPG Egglia makes it obvious it’s coming from key members behind the Mana series, and more specifically the artist and Brownies studio founder Shinichi Kameoka. Now the game is expanding beyond its mobile origins with extra content, an updated UI, better animations, and more besides, in the form of EGGLIA Rebirth for Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Of Japan
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online App Updated, Patch Notes Released

The Nintendo Switch Online app has received a new update on iOS and Android devices, bringing it up to version 1.14.0. Unfortunately, this one seems to be on the small side, offering just minor changes and technical fixes. It's not the most exciting update in the world, but if it means the app will run smoother and offer a better experience for users, then it certainly seems worth it. Oddly enough, the official Nintendo website has not been updated with patch notes for 1.14.0, but they have been shared by Perfectly Nintendo and can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Currently Offering 7 Day Free Trial of Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo of America and Nintendo of Canada announced today that they will be offering a seven-day free trial for Nintendo Switch Online. Usually getting a free trial of the service costs users 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, but that requirement has been waived for the duration of the promotional period. The offer lasts until January 30th, 2022 (which is fifty-three days away as of the time of this article). It should be noted that accounts with active Individual or Family memberships cannot sign up for the free trial. Also, a My Nintendo account is necessary to enroll for the trial. If you are interested in Nintendo’s online services but were uncertain if it is worth the money, now would be a good time to try it out.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Paper Mario is the next Nintendo Switch Online N64 game on Dec. 10, but wait, they’re going one by one now?

Paper Mario will be playable on December 10 with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. As someone who has gotten decent mileage out of the Nintendo 64 launch lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, I’ve been wondering when the next content drop would be and how many games we might get. As it turns out, my expectations were too high — again. Nintendo is bringing Paper Mario to Switch Online on December 10.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Multiplayer Nintendo Switch Games: Couch Co-Op And Online Multiplayer

Nintendo has long encouraged getting the whole family involved with gaming, and that's no different with the Nintendo Switch. Whether you're playing in docked mode on TV, on the go in tabletop mode, or even in handheld mode with other Switch owners, there are plenty of wonderful competitive and co-op multiplayer games to play on Nintendo Switch. And since many Switch games support single Joy-Con play, you don't normally need to buy an extra controller to start playing local multiplayer right out of the box. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games. Our list of 20 titles includes both competitive and co-op Switch games, many of which are suitable for gamers of all ages. Keep in mind that you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play online multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Nintendo Life

Multiplayer Arena Shooter 'Warshmallows' Fires Onto Switch In January

Bonus Stage Publishing has revealed that its multiplayer arena shooter Warshmallows will be launching on Nintendo Switch on 6th January 2022. The game has you choosing from a roster of different Warshmallows – if you hadn't guessed, that's marshmallows, but at war – before throwing you into an arena with three other players. Your goal is to be the last one standing and, as you'll see from the footage above, the game gives off some pretty strong Worms Rumble vibes.
VIDEO GAMES
CNN

Walmart’s $299 Nintendo Switch bundle gets you Switch Online and a carrying case for free

Cyber Monday might be over, but it’s not too late to score a Nintendo Switch with a bunch of free stuff thrown in. Walmart has a new $299 Switch bundle that includes a carrying case as well as a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership — two useful extras that are all but essential for anyone picking up Nintendo’s hybrid games console. A year of Switch Online and this type of carrying case will usually run you $20 a pop, so you’re essentially getting $40 worth of free extras out of the box.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Nintendo Switch listing for Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection spotted online

The Nintendo Switch has been extremely popular, breaking sales records with over 89 million units as of the first quarter of this year. That success has led to plenty of third-party support. Amid all the surprise ports, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has been largely absent on the platform. A recent online listing, however, suggests that we could see more Assassin’s Creed on the go in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax takes the fight to Switch on March 17th

Arc System Works and Atlus are both having a great year as far as releases go, with titles like Guilty Gear -Strive- and Shin Megami Tensei V making their mark across consoles. What better way to ring in that success than stepping back into the ring with the both of them? That’s right, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is getting another round, with a release now planned for Nintendo Switch as well as PlayStation 4 and Steam!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Fortnite moves to Unreal Engine 5

Fortnite gets bigger and bigger all the time, with everything from new events like concerts and movies to an endless line of crossovers, like the most recent Spider-Man inclusion. Now, Fortnite is growing in a new way: a new engine. In line with the new Fortnite: Chapter 3 update, Epic...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Trailer: Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Nintendo super fan since birth, Jason is the creator of Amiibo News and editor-in-chief at Nintendo Wire. One of his life goals is to provide the latest Nintendo news to fellow gamers with his natural know-how.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘Banjo-Kazooie’ joins the Change On-line Growth Pack in January

Uncommon’s beloved collect-a-thon platformer Banjo-Kazooie would be the newest title added to Growth Pack, Nintendo’s premium on-line subscription. Growth Pack — itself an addition to Change On-line — already helps a wealth of traditional video games from the early 3D period, like Star Fox 64, Tremendous Mario 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, in addition to some memorable additions from the Sega Genesis library.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Dragonite revealed as next playable character for Pokémon Unite

It seems like the developer team over at Tencent for Pokémon Unite is treating us all for the holidays as they prepare for yet another addition to the roster in the upcoming days. This time, it’s none other than Pokémon fandom favorite: Dragonite!. The official announcement for...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Grid Studio’s Game Boy Color Framed Display is a sight to behold

Disclaimer: Grid Studios provided this sample for review. All thoughts and opinions are my own. Back in 1999, I still remember walking into Toys”R”Us with my dad and picking out my very first Game Boy Color. I remember staring at the selection of colors for what seemed like an eternity before I finally decided on the the teal version with a shiny new copy of Pokémon Red to go with it. For me, this moment is played in my head like a home movie on a TV screen at least a few times every week. Not only did this purchase start my love affair with handheld gaming, but it fundamentally shifted my life to where it is today. That’s the magic of Nintendo, baby! The Game Boy Color was more than just handheld; it was personal, and even now, over 20 years later, I still get nostalgic just looking at one.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy