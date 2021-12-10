ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Pandemic: Boosters for 16-year olds and older

By The Chronicle
thechronicleonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process Thursday, Dec. 9, and recommends expanding booster dose eligibility to 16- and 17-year-olds at least six months after they have completed their primary vaccination series. The Oregon Health Authority...

www.thechronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

Getting vaccinated from coronavirus is now a race against the spread of the new Omicron variant—and the existing Delta variant. While many people continue to get vaccinated, millions are still hesitant or skeptical. According to medical experts, this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vaccines, however, do not fully protect against COVID. Breakthrough cases are possible. The vaccines' protection against getting infected with the previous variant Delta ranges from 39 percent to 96 percent. Symptoms of breakthrough infections can be non-existent or, on rare occasions, severe. There are two camps of COVID patients, and depending on one's vaccination status, their experience with the virus differs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Immunization#Pandemic#Oregonian
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the US, scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Houston Chronicle

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Omicron variant infections: What happens to double vaccinated people?

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus can hit the double vaccinated, raising questions about what might happen next in the pandemic. A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford found that two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were less effective at stopping the omicron variant compared to previous variants.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy