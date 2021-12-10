Kraft Heinz announces intent to combine U.S., Canadian businesses

Combined Company’s Modular Suite of Solutions Operationalizes AI and ML at Scale, Delivering Superior Decision Support for Defense, Intelligence and Commercial Sectors. BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, and GigCapital4, Inc., a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)TM entity also known as special purpose acquisition company, announced the completion of their previously announced business combination. The Business Combination was approved at a Special Meeting of GigCapital4’s stockholders on December 3, 2021. Upon completion of the Business Combination, the combined company changed its name to BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear.ai”). BigBear.ai’s shares of common stock and warrants are expected to commence trading on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbols “BBAI” and “BBAI.WS,” respectively. The transaction values BigBear.ai at a $1.378 billion pro forma enterprise value.
