Business

Kraft Heinz announces intent to combine U.S., Canadian businesses

By Liz Carey
pennbizreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kraft Heinz Company announced Wednesday that it plans on combining its U.S. and Canada businesses to create the North American Zone to bolster its long-term, sustainable growth plans. The move is expected to be effective in Spring of 2022 and will bring increased agility to its innovation agenda,...

pennbizreport.com

