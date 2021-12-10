ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corazon Capital Raises $134 Million; Promotes Phil Schwarz To Partner; And Registers With The SEC As An Investment Adviser

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorazon Capital announced the close of its third early-stage venture fund, Corazon Capital III LP, and its first opportunity fund, Corazon Matchbox LP, with over $134 million in aggregate capital commitments. Corazon Capital announced the close of its third early-stage venture fund, Corazon Capital III LP, and its first...

aithority.com

MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Self-driving technology company Luminar to buy back $250 million of its own shares, stock rallies 9% premarket

Self-driving technology company Luminar Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it will buy back $250 million of its own Class A stock, starting after market open. The company will finance the move using part of the proceeds from a private financing. Founder and Chief Executive Austin Russell will also buy shares in the open market, along with other board members and management. The news sent the stock up 9% premarket. Shares have fallen 57% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
aithority.com

TeraWulf Inc. Launches as Publicly Traded Bitcoin Mining Company with a Fully Integrated, Environmentally Clean Platform

TeraWulf Inc., which was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States, announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with IKONICS Corporation. TeraWulf previously announced that it raised approximately $200 million in debt and equity financing from a group...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Tim Hassinger Named CEO & President of Intelinair

Intelinair announced that Tim Hassinger has been named CEO & President of IntelinAir, Inc. and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2022. Hassinger succeeds company co-founder Al Eisaian, who has served as CEO & President of the company and Chairman of its Board of Directors since 2015. Eisaian will continue to serve on the board of directors for Intelinair.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

QueryPie Closes USD 17.75 Million in Oversubscribed Preferred Series Seed Round Co-Led by Atinum Investment and Murex Partners

The investment validates a significant market opportunity in Modern Data Governance, allowing QueryPie to meet rising market demand and support rapid customer growth. CHEQUER, a San Jose-based provider of the QueryPie modern data governance platform, announced that it had closed a USD 17.75 million Preferred Series Seed funding round co-led by Atinum Investment and Murex Partners. KB Investment, Mirae Asset Venture Investment and Mirae Asset Capital, and Primer Sazze Partners have also joined its existing investors, Kakao Investment and Y-Combinator. The new funding will support QueryPie’s continued expansion in enabling businesses to leverage a single, holistic platform for managing data governance, analytics, and compliance for all data types while complying with global privacy regulations, as well as scaling further product development. CHEQUER’s total funding round has now reached USD 20.07 million. Cheuk Kim, Managing Partner at Atinum Investment, and Ohsang Kwon, Co-founder and Partner at Primer Sazze Partners will also serve on the board.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Simplilearn for Business on Track to Build $100 Million B2B SaaS Revenue by 2023

Simplilearn, the world’s #1 online boot camp for digital economy skills training, has seen rapid growth of its enterprise arm, Simplilearn for Business, over the last two years. Simplilearn for Business has seen accelerating adoption of its offerings globally and 100%+ YOY growth, on track to reach $100mn B2B revenue in the next 2-3 years. Four primary focus areas drive this growth:
BUSINESS
Biz Times

Harley’s LiveWire division will merge with SPAC to become publicly traded

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to merge LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. or ABIC, a special purpose acquisition corporation, in a deal that would make the brand the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S. Harley will still retain 74% ownership of LiveWire and Jochen Zeitz,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Furniture retailer Conn's board authorizes $150 million share buyback

Furniture retailer Conn's Inc. CONN, +0.22% said Wednesday its board has approved a share buyback program of up to $150 million. Chief Executive Chandra Holt said the approval represents the biggest buyback authorization in the company's history and is equal to about 30% of its current market capitalization. Shares were up 1.8% premarket and have gained 53% in the year to date, while the S&P 500.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Taps Blackstone’s Jen Friedman to Lead Global Communications

NBCUniversal has tapped Jen Friedman to lead global communications after the recent role change of former communications chief Hilary Smith. Friedman will join NBCU as evp communications on January 10 from Blackstone, where she served as the managing director for public affairs at the investment management company, according to a message to staff on Tuesday from Adam Miller, NBCU’s evp and parent company Comcast’s chief administration officer. The incoming executive will report to Miller and work closely with NBCU CEO Jeff Shell. She takes on a position previously held by Smith, who left the corporate communications role in October to oversee NBCU’s corporate social responsibility. Friedman has extensive experience in governmental communications roles. Prior to joining Blackstone and holding an executive position at General Electric, Friedman was the White House deputy press secretary in the Obama administration. She was also the senior strategic communications adviser for the National Economic Council and oversaw communications for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, as well as held communications positions at the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
pocketgamer.biz

Vgames raises $141 million for second games investment fund

Israel-based games investment fund Vgames has raised $141 million for its second fund aimed at investing in the development of game studios worldwide. Vgames was founded in March 2020 by former Google head of Games Eitan Reisel, and has since invested in 21 countries globally, including Starform and Mobile Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
aithority.com

Concentra Analytics Adds Strategic Workforce Planning to Its Portfolio of Software Solutions With Acquisition of Dynaplan

Dynaplan’s technology will work hand in hand with Concentra’s leading organisational planning and design platform, orgvue, to make end-to-end workforce planning a reality for businesses. Concentra Analytics Ltd, the analytics technology firm and creators of orgvue, an enterprise organisational design and planning platform, has completed the acquisition of...
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
MARKETS
aithority.com

DISQO Names Yannis Pavlidis Vice President of Data Science and Analytics

Consumer insights platform DISQO announced the appointment of Yannis Pavlidis as Vice President, Data Science and Analytics, reporting to Drew Kutcharian, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. With data science at the center of DISQO’s mission to build the most trusted platform that fuels brand growth, Pavlidis will lead the company’s...
BUSINESS

