Rainmaker Games Secures $6.5M Seed Raise With Support From CoinFund, Polygon, Alameda Research, Merit Circle, Animoca Brands, And More

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRainmaker Games is set to redefine blockchain gaming as a full-service play-to-earn gaming platform. Rainmaker Games announces the completion of its initial seed funding round, raising a total of $6.5M from such notable investors as Coin Fund, Polygon Studios, Alameda Research, Republic Realm, Skyvision Capital, Animoca Brands, Merit Circle, and more....

