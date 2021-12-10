Rainmaker Games Secures $6.5M Seed Raise With Support From CoinFund, Polygon, Alameda Research, Merit Circle, Animoca Brands, And More
Rainmaker Games is set to redefine blockchain gaming as a full-service play-to-earn gaming platform. Rainmaker Games announces the completion of its initial seed funding round, raising a total of $6.5M from such notable investors as Coin Fund, Polygon Studios, Alameda Research, Republic Realm, Skyvision Capital, Animoca Brands, Merit Circle, and more....aithority.com
Comments / 0