Whether you're looking for a classic holiday movie or a new book, Sandy Public Library is here to helpThis holiday season, while kids are home from school and winter weather makes staying indoors more enticing, librarians from the Sandy Public Library have recommendations to make your time together inside more fun. For your tiny tots looking for a winter-themed spin on a popular series, Library Director Sarah McIntyre recommends the "Toot and Puddle" books "Let It Snow" and "I'll be Home for Christmas" by Holly Hobbie. She also suggested that families looking for a movie to watch check out...

SANDY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO