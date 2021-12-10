Make Your Holidays Sweet!

We love sharing stories about Southern foodways, innovative recipes, the people shaping them. These flavors and the folks making them become tangible through our Local Palate Marketplace, a shop that carries an abundance ranging from everyday ingredients and gourmet foods to kitchen accessories. Its products send the South’s foods and stories to the doorsteps of foodies, homecooks, grill-meisters, and mixologists around the country. Personally speaking, food ranks pretty high on our list of gift ideas any time of the year, and we source inspiration from this arsenal of independent gourmands and artisans. From cocktail mixers to barbecue sauce and indulgent sweets to premium cutting boards, these are the gifts we’re wrapping and stuffing into stockings.
Comments / 0