Make Your Holidays Sweet!

Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional home-cooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.

