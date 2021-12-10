ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make Your Holidays Sweet!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1992, childhood friends Mark Cumins and Jerry Scheer were in the process of opening a steakhouse in the historic heart of Charleston. They were surprised by the number of tourists and locals alike who dropped by to ask for recommendations for a place to go for high-quality desserts and...

TODAY.com

Don't feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas

Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional home-cooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.
SheKnows

Costco’s Newest Bakery Item Is a Sweet Treat That Makes the Perfect Holiday Breakfast

Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, when you’ll want to fill up on good-for-you, high-protein foods. But during the holidays? Nah, ’tis the season to stock up on frosted, sugary, pull-apart, ready-to-eat sweets; and by that, we mean Costco’s Cinnamon Pull-A-Part bread that’s big enough to serve an entire ravenous army of family and friends. And lucky for us all, they’re finally back in stock at the cult-favorite warehouse retailer.
KGUN 9

Make These Grinch-Inspired Christmas Jell-O Shots For Your Holiday Party

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Forget Who Pudding and the coveted Who Roast Beast. If you want to get...
Hanford Sentinel

Wine and Chocolate makes for a sweet weekend

Hanford's Wine and Chocolate Tasting returned this past weekend. There were 35 stores participating in the greater Downtown Hanford area. All combinations of drinks and snacks could be tested for the price of admission to the popular annual event.
thelocalpalate.com

How to Host a Holiday Cookie Swap

As the holidays approach this year, greet the season with a function that’s better when kept small: the holiday cookie swap. Limiting the event to eight or so people lets you ease back into the social sphere and lets each guest’s contribution shine among the spread—not get lost among a sea of sugar.
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
EatThis

25 Easy Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays, while always filled with fun and quality family time, also come with unwanted stressors. Decorating, buying gifts, preparing meals, cleaning the house, and hostessing are time-consuming and hectic. So in the spirit of maximizing the true meaning of the holidays and minimizing stress, we've rounded up 25 easy Christmas cookie recipes with six ingredients or less to make your to-do list just a little bit shorter. Plus, check out 16 Copycat Cookie Recipes That Are Surprisingly Healthy.
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
thelocalpalate.com

The Local Palate Marketplace Gift Guide

We love sharing stories about Southern foodways, innovative recipes, the people shaping them. These flavors and the folks making them become tangible through our Local Palate Marketplace, a shop that carries an abundance ranging from everyday ingredients and gourmet foods to kitchen accessories. Its products send the South’s foods and stories to the doorsteps of foodies, homecooks, grill-meisters, and mixologists around the country. Personally speaking, food ranks pretty high on our list of gift ideas any time of the year, and we source inspiration from this arsenal of independent gourmands and artisans. From cocktail mixers to barbecue sauce and indulgent sweets to premium cutting boards, these are the gifts we’re wrapping and stuffing into stockings.
