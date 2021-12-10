ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Moderna plunges as mRNA-based flu vaccine fails to ace existing shots

By Metro US
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Moderna Inc shares tumbled 11% after early data showed that the company’s mRNA-based flu vaccine might not be strong enough to give it an edge over already approved flu vaccines in the market, especially for older people. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based vaccine maker said in an...

The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pfizer confirms COVID pill's results, potency versus omicron

Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms. Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself. The updates come as COVID-19 cases,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
95.5 FM WIFC

Japan government panel clears Moderna COVID vaccine for booster shots

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s health ministry said on Wednesday its panel of experts had agreed Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines could be used for booster shots, setting the stage for official government approval. Japan started administering booster shots this month with Pfizer Inc vaccines. The panel agreed Moderna...
WORLD
Reuters

Two-dose vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron, study finds

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Two-dose COVID-19 vaccine regimens do not induce enough neutralising antibodies against the Omicron coronavirus variant, British scientists found, indicating that increased infections in those previously infected or vaccinated may be likely. Researchers from the University of Oxford published results on Monday from a study yet to...
HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron FAQ: What we know about the vaccine's effectiveness today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We won't know till next week how effective the Moderna vaccine is in protecting against the omicron variant, Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan said on Friday. Preliminary data out of South Africa suggests the mutated COVID-19 virus may spread more easily than the delta variant but cause milder illness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Moderna to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Australia

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Monday it had agreed to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Australia that could make up to 100 million vaccines a year. The facility is also intended to be activated on an urgent basis to support Australia with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities, Moderna said in a statement.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful Covid-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at all dosage levels, in both younger and older adults. "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement hailing the result. Side effects were mild, and occurred more often in younger than older adults. The most common included pain and tenderness at the injection site, as well as headaches, muscle and joint aches, and tiredness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Nationwide Study on Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness for Ages 12 to 18 – “The Vaccine Works for Children!”

A team of researchers at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital contributed to a nationwide study on the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine against hospitalization in children age 12-18. The study was conducted by 19 hospitals in 16 states. The results of the study, published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, show that the vaccine is effective against hospitalization in that population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate shows positive interim results in Phase 1 study

Moderna Inc. announced Friday interim data from a Phase 1 study of its flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010, which showed that mRNA-1010 successfully boosted titers against all strains 29 days after vaccination, at all doses tested in both younger and older adults. "It is encouraging to see that participants in the study who received the 50 ug dose, including older adults, achieved robust increases in geometric mean antibody titers against H1N1 and H3N2, the strains responsible for the vast majority of morbidity and mortality in this age group," said Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel. The company said the Phase 2 study is now fully enrolled, and preparation for the Phase 3 study is underway. The stock, which fell 4.9% in premarket trading, has tumbled 39.4% over the past three months through Thursday but has soared 160.6% year to date. The S&P 500 has gained 4.7% the past three months and rallied 24.3% this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Moderna Stock Slides 12% On Flu Vaccine Data

Investing.com — Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA ) shares fell 12% on Friday after the company reported data from its phase 1 study of its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010. The data showed that the shot successfully boosted titers against all four strains in older and younger adults, even at...
STOCKS
Metro International

German vaccine body recommends COVID shot for some under-12s

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s vaccination advisory commission STIKO recommended on Thursday that Pfizer-BioNTech’s, COVID-19 vaccine is given to children aged five to 11 with pre-existing conditions and said others could also request it. STIKO said in a statement that it also recommended the vaccine for children who are in...
WORLD

