Costco reports strong sales gains in Q1

Costco, a stock we own for the Charitable Trust, reported sales numbers for the retail month of November after the closing bell Wednesday night. As a reminder, Costco's reporting structure is unlike most public companies. In an era where quarterly reporting has become the norm, Costco stands out as one of the few that reports its sales results every month in addition to its regularly scheduled earnings reports. We value this transparency because it keeps investors informed about how the business is doing.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO