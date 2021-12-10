Costco reports strong sales gains in Q1

The shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) are down by almost 40% from pre-Covid levels despite a recovery in broader markets and rising discretionary spending. The company took a monumental decision last year by announcing the sale of its Vegas property and completely depending on Asian business for future earnings. In the last few years, the company’s Macau business observed strong growth assisted by new property openings, rising share of mass-market gaming wagers, and higher tourist visitations. However, the uncertainty surrounding renewal of gaming licenses in Macau has lowered investor confidence – leading to a steep fall in casino stocks. Interestingly, Sands reported just $1.3 billion and $105 million of operating cash burn in 2020 and H1 2021, respectively, highlighting the company’s effective cost control measures. Our interactive dashboard highlights Las Vegas Sands During 2008 Recession vs. Now.
