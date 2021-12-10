ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Ochsner Hero: Dr. Yvens Laborde

neworleanssaints.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's Ochsner Hero of the week is Dr. Yvens Laborde....

www.neworleanssaints.com

Comments / 0

VISTA.Today

Oxford Woman Dies After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine; Family Awaits Response to Injury Claim

The chances of a fatal reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination has been estimated at 0.0022 percent. The family of Diane Spears, an Oxford woman who may represent an extremely rare case of a COVID-19 vaccine fatality, still awaits a response from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The injury claim was submitted five months ago, writers Ken Alltucker for USA Today.
OXFORD, PA
westcentralsbest.com

Technology in new Ochsner clinic offers convenience, safety for patients

SHREVEPORT, La. — The pandemic has changed much about our daily lives. That is especially true about visiting medical offices and clinics. The new Ochsner Health Shreveport Spring Lake Clinic, which had its ribbon cutting yesterday, offers a glimpse at what the future of doctor visits may look like. While medical clinics across the country now provide e-visits to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and those remain available, technology is also providing a way to stay safe while visiting the doctor in person.
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: Ochsner Health officials discuss Omicron, encourage booster shots

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ochsner Health officials are encouraging individuals to receive their COVID-19 booster shots as more information about Omicron arrives. Local health leaders reacted to the newest COVID-19 variant on Monday. On Tuesday, Ochsner Health held a briefing about the newest COVID-19 variant and the flu. These...
BATON ROUGE, LA
nonahoodnews.com

Nona Heroes: Dr. Jennifer Peña

Our December Nona Hero came to us a few short months ago, settling in Lake Nona in July. In this amount of time, she has taken the medical world by storm with her prestigious resume and recent feature in Business Insider. Meet Dr. Jennifer Peña, physician and United States Army veteran extraordinaire.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti
Deadline

#FirstRespondersFirst, The CAA Foundation & Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Launch Interactive Community For Healthcare Workers’

#FirstRespondersFirst is an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and the CAA Foundation that has raised more than $10 million to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic.  Today #FirstRespondersFirst and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation launched the next phase of All In: WellBeing First for Healthcare, debuting a new interactive online community of practice. The All In website will serve as a hub of mental health and resiliency resources, providing tools for implementation and a platform to share and engage with other perspectives and commentary from frontline healthcare workers, institutional leaders, and the...
CHARITIES
brproud.com

Ochsner Health providing latest information about COVID-19 Omicron variant and influenza

Ochsner Health providing latest information about COVID-19 Omicron variant and influenza. Ochsner Health providing latest information about COVID-19 Omicron variant and influenza. Mississippi NAACP calls for fair redistricting process. 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season comes to an end. Testimony begins in the Jussie Smollett trial | Morning in America. LSU welcomes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WKRN

Healthcare Heroes: Dr. Anthony Trabue, TriStar Centennial

I would like to nominate Anthony Trabue an ob at the Centennial Tri Star building. I was a high-risk pregnancy. My Wife and I had just had two miscarriages and we’re trying to have our first Girl, we have four boys. I went through three Drs before I found...
HEALTH SERVICES
Biz Times

Notable Heroes in Health Care: Dr. Michael Gutzeit

Number of years working in your current industry: 1. During the past 18 months, Dr. Michael Gutzeit has been the face of Children’s Wisconsin and a voice of reason and calm, said the health system’s president and chief executive officer Peggy Troy. Gutzeit, chief medical officer at Children’s,...
HEALTH SERVICES
bizneworleans.com

Gayle Benson Visits Pediatric Patients at Ochsner’s Brent House

NEW ORLEANS – Gayle Benson hosted a Dec. 10 holiday party at Ochsner Health’s Brent House Hotel, where the atrium has been “transformed into a winter wonderland complete with Christmas trees decked out in red and gold, a jumbo green sleigh and artificial snow.”. Benson visited with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uticaphoenix.net

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett Named One Of Time Magazine’s ‘Heroes Of

Hillsborough, North Carolina, native Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, who helped create Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, has been named one of Time magazine’s 2021 “Heroes of the Year,” Time reports. Corbett and three other scientists received the title of “The Miracle Workers” for their continued efforts in creating mRNA...
HEALTH
Biz Times

Notable Heroes in Health Care: Dr. Susanne Cabrera

Number of years working in your current industry: 1. Dr. Susanne Cabrera is a pediatric endocrinologist at Children’s Wisconsin.But for countless LBGTQ+ youth in southeastern Wisconsin, she’s a savior, according to Peggy Troy, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Wisconsin. As the lead behind the Children’s...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Review

Ochsner: 14,000 people vaccinated in Bayou Region in a year

Ochsner Health has given COVID-19 vaccinations to more than 14,000 people in its Bayou Region, which includes Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City, since the system administered vaccine for the first time Dec. 14, 2020. Ochsner said in a press release that it was the first health care facility in...
MORGAN CITY, LA
