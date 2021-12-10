Ochsner Hero: Dr. Yvens Laborde

SHREVEPORT, La. — The pandemic has changed much about our daily lives. That is especially true about visiting medical offices and clinics. The new Ochsner Health Shreveport Spring Lake Clinic, which had its ribbon cutting yesterday, offers a glimpse at what the future of doctor visits may look like. While medical clinics across the country now provide e-visits to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and those remain available, technology is also providing a way to stay safe while visiting the doctor in person.
Comments / 0