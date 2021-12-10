Ochsner Hero: Dr. Yvens Laborde

#FirstRespondersFirst is an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and the CAA Foundation that has raised more than $10 million to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic. Today #FirstRespondersFirst and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation launched the next phase of All In: WellBeing First for Healthcare, debuting a new interactive online community of practice. The All In website will serve as a hub of mental health and resiliency resources, providing tools for implementation and a platform to share and engage with other perspectives and commentary from frontline healthcare workers, institutional leaders, and the...

CHARITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO