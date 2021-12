There is still over a week until we get a new episode of Law & Order: SVU. So, naturally, fans are debating topics on message boards. On Reddit, fans debate, vote, and discuss so many topics. The SVU subreddit usually has some kind of discussion going on. This time, fans are talking about what the best episodes of the show are, after Stabler left. So, there’s a lot to choose from here. There are a number of seasons that don’t include Chris Meloni’s character. The user that made the post offered their own opinion.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO