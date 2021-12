If you have frequented the local music scene over the past couple of years, you may have stumbled upon Hudson Valley’s very own Swamp Fox. You may be aware of the well-rounded rock band for their high-energy performances and heavy improvisational jam element, or you may even recognize some of their originals such as “Lose Control,” or “No Laws.” The days of Swamp Fox, however, are coming to an end. Do not feel sad about this because this is the beginning of a new chapter for the group.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO