DEC Announces Summer Environmental Education Camp Registration Opens March 6, 2022. Online registration for DEC’s 2022 Summer Camps program will open Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. To celebrate 75 years, DEC’s Summer Camps program will host a series of events and share mementos, including retro logos incorporated into camper shirts, special recognition certificates, and a camp celebration each Saturday during the season. Past campers, families, sponsors, and staff will also have an opportunity to take a literal stroll down memory lane at their favorite camps.

WARREN COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO