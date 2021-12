The Dallas Cowboys have won 9 of their first 13 games in the 2021 season, and with just four games remaining on the new 17-game schedule, have reached the point of the season where the playoffs are right within their grasp. Thanks to their Week 14 win over Washington, the club improved to 3-0 in the division, with three of their last four contests rematches. Dallas also improved to a league-best 7-1 within their own conference, which will matter a ton if there are ties involved in deciding NFC seeding.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO