Public Health

'Wake-up call': New mask mandate goes into effect Monday in New York

By WHAM Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHAM) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a statewide mask mandate Friday that will require masks in all indoor public places unless a vaccine requirement to enter is in effect. It starts Monday. Masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places...

New York State Indoor Mask Mandate Begins Monday; If Not Enforced, Business Owners May Be Fined $1,000

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mandate to wear masks inside any location that doesn’t already have a vaccination requirement takes effect across New York state on Monday. This comes as nationwide the average number of COVID-19 cases is up 37% from last week, with hospitalizations rising in at least 42 states, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.
Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
State
New York State
New York governor imposes indoor mask mandate with $1k fine

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered all businesses to implement an indoor mask mandate punishable by a $1,000 fine unless they require a Covid-19 vaccine pass, citing a winter surge in cases and blaming the unvaccinated. Businesses and venues that do not require a vaccine pass for entry will...
Residents and businesses react to New York State mask mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
New York's COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a cold-weather surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Hochul said the decision to reinstitute a mask mandate was based on...
New York reports five omicron cases; state of emergency goes into effect

Vermont authorities are investigating if the dangerous opioid fentanyl is potentially being used to spike marijuana. The Williston police comfort dog wants to help with your holiday gift buying. Charges filed months after deadly UTV crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police arrested Kyle Thayer Thursday. Police expected at a Bristol...
New York imposes statewide mask mandate as Covid-19 surges

Syracuse, N.Y. — New York is imposing a statewide mask wearing mandate in indoor public places. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the action this morning. The action comes in response to rising levels of Covid and increasing hospitalizations. The mandate takes effect Monday and will remain in place until Jan....
Public Health
New Mask Mandate For New York State To Combat Winter COVID Spike

A new mask mandate is being put in place in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul says masks will be required at all indoor public places unless the business or venue has as coronavirus vaccine mandate in place . This goes is in effect Monday and the policy will be reevaluated January 15th. Hochul says this is in response to a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, which is a bigger problem upstate than in the New York City area.
California and New York Reinstate Mask Mandates This Week

California and New York State are reinstating indoor mask mandate this week because of rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. In communities with lower vaccination coverage, case numbers and hospitalizations have spiked Thanksgiving weekend. Health officials hope the new restrictions will curb the spread of COVID-19...
Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

