The economy has improved by many measures since the start of the pandemic, but for renters, it’s starting to look like those early months all over again. Among the renting population, the share that missed or delayed their rent payment in October (or only paid part of it,) rose to 10.9%—the highest for any month since April 2020, according to updated research released Tuesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Research Institute for Housing America. As the chart below shows, the percentage has been growing for months, and is now nearly triple as large as the share of homeowners—3.8%—who said they had missed their mortgage payments.

HOUSE RENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO