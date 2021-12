Dustin Poirier fell short of claiming the UFC lightweight title this past weekend at UFC 269. He was stopped in the third round of the main event by Charles Oliveira. This was Poirier’s second shot at the title. The first was in 2019, opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ won that match-up by rear naked choke. With Poirier going 0-2 in title fights over the last two years, it seems unlikely that ‘The Diamond’ will be able to earn a third championship opportunity anytime soon.

UFC ・ 17 HOURS AGO