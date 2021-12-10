ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Among Us VR announced

By Matthew Bennett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnersloth revealed during The Game Awards that popular social deduction game Among Us is coming to virtual reality. The game drops between four and...

Sony reveals its stunning vision for the future of VR

Sony has revealed a prototype virtual reality headset as part of its “Technology Day,” and the hardware is mighty impressive. As outlined in a new video, which you can see below, the prototype comes from Sony’s R&D group supports a total of 8K resolution (one 4K image for each eye) with a low-latency, OLED display. The tiny screens used to output this image are impressive, with each looking to be little more than an inch across. As a result, the pixel density is truly next-level, more than doubling the common smartphone displays of today.
VIDEO GAMES
The Matrix Unreal Engine 5 demo made me a believer in next-gen

We recently passed the one year anniversaries of both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and I think it’s safe to say that this has been one of the weirdest first years of any console generation. As far as new, next-gen exclusive releases are concerned, we’ve only received a handful of notable titles: The Medium, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Destruction AllStars, Deathloop, Hell Let Loose, and the Demon’s Souls remake are the only ones that immediately pop into mind. Everything else was either cross-gen or “enhanced” versions of previously released last-gen titles. As much as I enjoyed most of those games, I can’t say my hair was blown back, especially considering one was a remake of a game from 2009 and another was a console port of a PC game I’d already been playing for a year or so.
VIDEO GAMES
Co-Op Horror Game Paranormal Hunter Announced For PC VR

Former Shenmue and Shin Megami Tensei developers at EALoGames have revealed a new cooperative horror game named Paranormal Hunter, and it’s got full VR support. Announced today at the Upload VR Showcase, Paranormal Hunter is heading to consoles and PC in 2022 via early access, with full VR support included for the PC VR version. Check it out in the announcement trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Upload VR Showcase Winter 2021: Everything Announced

We’ve returned with another Upload VR Showcase which saw 23 games in this winter 2021 lineup. Here’s every announcement made during the show:. Fast Travel Games’ next VR title is a spin-off of popular city-building simulation, Cities: Skylines, named Cities: VR. First Nerf Ultimate Championship Gameplay Revealed, Beta Confirmed. We’ve...
VIDEO GAMES
Real VR Fishing US West DLC Releases December 16 For Quest

The first paid DLC for Real VR Fishing releases on December 16 for Quest, adding 20 new fishing locations, 76 new species and a new level system for the DLC content. Real VR Fishing has had a plethora of free content updates since release, but this marks the first expansion release of paid content. The December 16 release is only for the Quest platform — developers at Miragesoft told UploadVR that they “hope to release” the DLC on other platforms like Steam further down the line, but there’s no concrete release date yet.
VIDEO GAMES
Survival Horror VR Game Propagation: Paradise Hotel Announced

Ragnarock studio Wanadev has announced a sequel to VR horror game, Propagation VR. It will be a full title, named Propagation: Paradise Hotel. The follow-up was announced today at the Upload VR Showcase. Check out a full trailer below in which the studio introduces the game and what it wants to achieve this time around.
VIDEO GAMES
Among Us, Stardew Valley, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Xbox announced through a blog post that indie hits Among Us and Stardew Valley will headline Xbox Game Pass’ December lineup alongside the highly anticipated Halo Infinite. While Among Us was previously added to Xbox Game Pass for PC, this marks the arrival of the fan-favorite social deception game on the console service — and Xbox systems at large. Among Us will land on consoles on December 14, while Stardew Valley will be hitting the console, PC, and cloud gaming services on December 2.
VIDEO GAMES
‘Propagation VR’ Sequel Coming to SteamVR in Late 2022, Announce Trailer Here

Propagation VR (2020), the short VR survival horror game launched on PC VR headsets last year, is getting a sequel called Propagation: Paradise Hotel. During Upload VR’s showcase, developer WanadevStudio unveiled the upcoming sequel, which promises to be an “intense VR survival horror adventure with thrilling storytelling, in which you will explore dark environments, make terrifying encounters and get your adrenaline pumping.”
VIDEO GAMES
Cities: VR Announced Exclusively For Oculus Quest 2

Fast Travel Games has today announced a VR version of Paradox Interactive’s Cities: Skylines. Aptly titled Cities VR, the port is exclusively for Oculus’ Quest 2 headset. “Cities: Skylines is the ultimate modern city-builder, and it’s an honor to bring this franchise to VR,” said Erik Odeldahl, Creative Director at Fast Travel Games. “The city-building genre has huge potential in the VR market and we couldn’t wait to work on this IP. We’ve spent a ton of time, research, and energy to translate Cities: Skylines to VR in a way that is both approachable for new players and a new challenge for Cities veterans. We can’t wait to see what players build!”
VIDEO GAMES
Moss: Book II VR Game Release Window Announced

Moss is a VR action-adventure puzzle game featuring an adorable mouse named Quill, who’s on a mission to rescue her uncle and save her kingdom. The highly anticipated sequel, Moss: Book II, is coming soon to PlayStation VR, and Polyarc has revealed today when fans and gamers can expect the VR game to come out.
VIDEO GAMES
Halo And Among Us Headlining Game Pass In December

Xbox has announced their lineup of titles that will be coming to Game Pass in December, offering a list that should have a little something for everybody. The biggest headliner on this list is probably the biggest Microsoft release this year, Halo Infinite. While the multiplayer, which is free-to-play, has been available in beta for the past few weeks both the single-player campaign and the official multiplayer release are set to drop on December 8th.
VIDEO GAMES
Frosty Floki Announces Mega Metaverse Project with Gaming and VR

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Frosty Floki, one of the most hyped community projects based on the NFT gaming announced its Metaverse aspirations. The dev team behind Frosty Floki introduced the Virtual Reality hardware support and games for the next leg of the project. What makes the Frosty Floki project so anticipated is the fact that the last project from the developers rose by 640X.
VIDEO GAMES
Among Us: Crewmate Edition gets a new release date in North America

Maximum Games, Innersloth, and Dual Wield Studio have announced a new release date for Among Us‘ physical Crewmate Edition. The release date has been moved from January 11th, 2022, to December 21st, 2021, in North America, while the release date in the U.K. and Europe remains December 14th. This...
RETAIL
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax announced for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Atlus dropped the surprise return of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax during The Game Awards. As part of the Persona 25th anniversary celebrations, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2022. The game continues the story of Persona 4 Golden and features everything found in the original release, including the Persona 4 Arena story and characters from Persona 3 and 4.
VIDEO GAMES
Among Us Brings Space Murder To VR

In one of The Game Awards' shortest reveals of the night, developer Innersloth announced the wildly popular Among Us is heading to VR. That's right; you'll be able to voluntarily strap yourself into a simulated crewmate helmet and attempt to survive while a murderous imposter roams your ship. Or, you could be the one stabbing your friends in the back as they go about trying to swipe that key card just right.
VIDEO GAMES
Friday the 13th publisher announces Texas Chain Saw Massacre game

Friday the 13: The Game publisher Gun Interactive revealed Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a new asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, during the 2021 Game Awards. Just as the original 1974 film was “based on true events,” so too is the game, which looks like it’s sticking closely to that ’70s Texas aesthetic. Sumo Digital will support development as a publishing partner. A grisly trailer starring the man in the mask himself accompanied the reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
New story trailer delves deeper into the lore of Elden Ring

During The Game Awards 2021, we got a new trailer for FromSoftware’s highly anticipated upcoming game Elden Ring. So, Bandai Namco lists this as a “story trailer,” but as a longtime Souls player, this sure feels like it could be an opening cinematic to me. Either way, watch it, get acquainted with some of the story’s major players, revel in more of the game’s atmosphere, and join me in waiting impatiently for February 25th of next year to come.
VIDEO GAMES
Human: Fall Flat adds Laboratory level on PlayStation and Xbox

Human: Fall Flat players on PlayStation and Xbox can now enter the Laboratory. The Worldwide Workshop-winning level has been created by “Buler” and is set in “a secret lab filled with new playthings demonstrating the hilariously chaotic results of these scientific concepts.” Get a brief look at this new level in the video below:
VIDEO GAMES
Among Us Is Headed To VR Platforms

During The Game Awards, Among Us developer Innersloth revealed that its hit game about figuring out just who the deadly impostor is on a spaceship full of sus players is coming to virtual reality platforms in the near future. This version of the game has been developed by VR studio...
VIDEO GAMES

