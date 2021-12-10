ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Uber helping detectives solve Florida 'grandparent scams'

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Detectives in Tampa are asking Uber to help solve a “grandparent scam” that conned $10,000 from a 75-year-old man who was told his granddaughter needed the money to get out of jail.

Uber also is helping the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office find suspects in a long-running con that scammed an 82-year-old woman out of $700,000, nearly her entire life savings.

In both cases, someone told the elderly victims to withdraw money and then used the ride-sharing service to pick it up. Detectives want names of Uber account holders and credit card information along with their ride histories, and Uber says it’s cooperating.

In this latest case, the North Tampa man was contacted by someone claiming to be his granddaughter's lawyer, asking him to withdraw $10,000 on May 11, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

At first he was instructed to go to a bail bonds business, but then was told that someone would come for the money in a silver Toyota with an Uber plate on the front dashboard. Uber confirmed the trip, and now a search warrant seeks more information to follow the money.

"Uber strictly prohibits the use of the Uber app to commit crimes and regularly works with law enforcement to assist with investigations," Uber told the Tampa Bay Times.

Uber's guidelines say the service maintains user data as described in its privacy notice and terms of use, disclosing information to law enforcement “in accordance with the Electronic Communications Privacy Act.”

In the other case, a woman pretending to be the 82-year-old's granddaughter and a man who said he was her lawyer convinced her to make 13 withdrawals from BB&T branches in the Tampa area. She handed stacks of cash to couriers using Uber.

The woman’s lawyer is suing Truist Bank, created when BB&T merged with SunTrust, alleging negligence for allowing her to make large and unusual withdrawals even after red flags were raised.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Zebras found safe after months on the loose in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Four months after escaping from a farm in Maryland, officials said Tuesday that they have safely recaptured two wandering zebras, according to multiple reports. “They’re safe,” Prince George’s County spokesperson Linda Lowe told WUSA. “They are not on the loose.”...
MARYLAND STATE
Action News Jax

Jacksonville woman arrested, accused of poisoning her partner’s drink because ‘he wouldn’t shut up’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Dec. 7 after she admitted to poisoning her partner’s drink. According to JSO’s arrest report, when officers arrived at the residence, the suspect, Alvis Parrish, 54, was sitting on her front porch yelling, “yeah, I did it ... because he wouldn’t shut the [expletive] up.” She also said, “I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all so he wouldn’t die.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Grandparent#The Tampa Bay Times#Bb T#Truist Bank#Suntrust
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
78K+
Followers
77K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy