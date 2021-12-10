ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans, Harold Landry have had negotiations on contract extension

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry is in the midst of a career year in 2021, which comes right before he’s set to be a free agent in 2022 — and it appears the Titans are already working on keeping him around for the long haul.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Pompei, who recently did a great feature on Landry, the two sides have indeed had negotiations for a contract extension. From Pompei:

For now, though, he’s all Titan. And remaining a Titan is important to him. There have been negotiations on a contract extension between Landry’s agent and the team. He tries to look the other way.

In the same article, Landry made it quite clear that he wants to remain in Nashville.

“I think everyone in the locker room knows I love playing for this organization, and my family absolutely loves living in Tennessee,” he said. “I’m trying to prove every day I deserve to be here.”

Landry has been a force for Tennessee’s pass-rush this season and is one-third of a three-headed monster that has revived the unit after a putrid 2020, along with Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry.

The Boston College product and 2018 second-round pick has notched 10 sacks, which is tied for eighth in the NFL and one more than his previous career-high of nine set back in 2019.

Whether it comes from the Titans or another team, Landry’s next contract will be substantial. Spotrac estimates Landry’s market value at a contract of four years and $71.3 million, which works out to $17.8 million annually. That would make Landry the eighth-highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL.

For a team that had been starved for elite pass-rush talent for years, the Titans should be doing everything in their power to keep Landry around for years to come.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

