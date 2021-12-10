ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Muslim students reflect on lack of community time for Juma’h

By Iris Martinez
thewellesleynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp until the end of the 2018-19 school year, Wellesley’s class schedule included a daily lunch hour, allowing students a set time to eat between courses with their peers. However, when the College updated the schedule for the 2019-20 academic year it removed that lunch hour and replaced it with a...

thewellesleynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
redlakenationnews.com

Native American Kindergarten Student Punished for Having Long Hair

On November 11, 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas filed a complaint to the United States Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights on behalf of Paola Torres and Daniel Rodriguez. They're the parents of J.R., a 5-year-old kindergarten student who has been penalized with in-school suspension, isolated from his peers, for having long hair while attending Martinez Elementary School.
EDUCATION
WNET New York

An Amen Shared by a Jewish Community and Muslim Country

Amen-Amen-Amen: A Story for Our Times premieres Monday, December 13 at 10 p.m. on THIRTEEN. The film Amen-Amen-Amen is named for the word that is the same in Hebrew, Arabic and English. In Jewish, Muslim and Christian worship, the word often concludes prayer and is translated in English as “truly,” or “let it be so.” This new documentary tells the story of the first Jewish community formed in a Muslim country in centuries, and an historic gift of a Torah scroll dedicated to the memory of an Arab-Muslim ruler, the late Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This was the first time in the history of the world a Torah was dedicated to an Arab-Muslim ruler. The UAE is a Muslim nation that is a unique oasis of religious diversity – rare in its region.
RELIGION
Yale Daily News

Yale Muslim Students Association raises thousands of dollars for Afghan refugees

Following the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, the Yale Muslim Students Association, or MSA, has been working to support Afghan refugees who’ve resettled in New Haven. On Nov. 12, MSA and the Yale International Relations Association held a fundraising banquet to aid Afghan refugees resettling in New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
thewellesleynews.com

Bigs help Littles Find Community

The Big and Little tradition has been celebrated for decades in Wellesley’s history. It emphasizes the importance of meaningful relationships between upper-class students — “Bigs”— and first-years (and sometimes sophomores) — “Littles.” Through this tradition, Bigs help Littles feel a sense of belonging and community at Wellesley. In light of unprecedented global changes, including the onset of a widespread pandemic, these relationships have adapted and expanded for some students.
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellesley, MA
Society
City
Wellesley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Battalion Texas AM

Professors, students reflect on returning to traditional college format

Returning to in-person classes, professors and students analyzed what went well and what did not during last year's online-only and hybrid system. After struggling with technological problems and a lack of participation during Zoom classes as well as reconfiguring their curriculum back to traditional in-person classes, professors said they were overall excited to have students in their classrooms once again. Students also reflected on the hardships of online class and what it has meant to them to participate in classes after a long break.
COLLEGES
Michigan Daily

The lack of diversity in public schools: A reflection of my time with Black Men Read

When I take the time to reflect on my childhood, I cannot help but appreciate the parts of my upbringing that nurtured a love for who I am and the cultural community that I come from. Growing up in a Black household in a largely Black area, I obtained ample exposure to my culture, especially through literature and the arts. As a young child, the sound of Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke” or Chaka Khan’s “One for All Time” would be the first thing that I would hear on weekend mornings, invigorating me as I started my day. When I woke up to this music, I instantly knew that someone in my household was downstairs cleaning. Sure enough, I would walk downstairs to find one of my parents scrubbing the counters in the kitchen, one of the many rooms in our home whose walls were covered with the work of Black artists. Whether it be a depiction of a man playing the blues on his saxophone for a live audience or a painting that simply shows a family praying over their meal, it was important to my parents that my siblings and I were constantly surrounded by positive and meaningful visual depictions of people who looked like us.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Wesleyan Argus

An Enriching Experience: Exchange Students Reflect on Time at Wesleyan

The pandemic not only prevented students from traveling through the University’s study abroad program, but also inhibited foreign exchange students from coming to Middletown. During the 2020-2021 academic year, international students had trouble obtaining visas and hesitated to travel due to COVID-19. As a result, the University hosted only one...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Muslims
WBKO

Students of Jonesville Academy reflect on inaugural year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For week’s students have been spending their Saturdays at the Gary Ransdell Hall have for the Jonesville Academy. The academy aims to help scholars excel in the community by providing leadership opportunities outside the classroom. Two non-profits, Boys to Men Leadership Group and For A...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Independent

School apologises after Muslim students pictured praying outside in cold weather

A high school in Oldham, Manchester has issued an apology after Muslim students were pictured praying outside in cold weather.The students from Oldham Academy North were shown conducting their Friday prayers on the pavement after a teacher reportedly kicked them out of a classroom during lunchtime.The video shows at least eight male students and a supervising member of staff in a hi-vis jacket. The school issued a formal apology in a joint statement with Oldham Interfaith Forum and Council released on Twitter and confirmed an investigation has been launched.They said: “The academy would like to offer a wholeheartedly apology. The...
EDUCATION
csusmchronicle.com

CSUSM faculty member reflects on her time at the university

Lourdes Shahamiri is the Catalog and Curriculum Coordinator in the Academic Affairs/Academic Programs Department. Shahamiri has held this role since 1991, publishing all CSUSM catalogs. In addition, some of her contributions include co-organizer of the creation of the Cesar Chavez statue, developed approaches for establishing the Hispanic Serving Institution status...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Brown Daily Herald

Rural students reflect on their journey to Brown

From kindergarten to eighth grade, Grace Skavdahl ’23 spent each school day in the same building: a bright pink, one-room schoolhouse 11 miles east of the nearest town. In the days she spent traveling back and forth between the schoolhouse and her family’s cattle ranch, Skavdahl passed by friends and family living on pastures like her own, finding comfort in a place she could call home.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WNYT

Albany woman reflects on long career helping community

You may not know her name, but chances are you have experienced the impact of what an Albany woman has brought to the Capital Region. Nell Stokes has lots of stories to tell, and many of them center around helping her community. "I call myself an activist, because I like...
ALBANY, NY
WTNH

Students, faculty rally to keep the ‘community’ in community colleges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students, faculty, and staff gathered for a rally at Governor Lamont’s residence today in Hartford amid a new proposal. A crowd gathered to protest the proposal to consolidate the state’s 12 community colleges into a single institution with 12 branches. The president of the Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges, Seth Freeman, […]
HARTFORD, CT
thewellesleynews.com

Students and faculty reflect on post-Thanksgiving zoom classes

Given that many members of the Wellesley community traveled during Thanksgiving break and the ongoing pandemic, all classes were held remotely between Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2021 to accommodate the testing schedules and in-room restrictions of students and faculty members returning to campus. While remote learning only lasted for...
WELLESLEY, MA
thedailytexan.com

UT students, staff reflect on experiences with racial passing

Disliking her paler skin compared to other darker-complected Hispanics growing up, Rachel González-Martin spent hours lying under the sun willing herself to tan. Only burning and turning red, she grew frustrated. González-Martin wanted others to easily recognize her as Hispanic. “There’s who we know we are and how we tell...
AUSTIN, TX
thetowerpulse.net

Students reflect on working in retail around the holidays

Several students at South balance a part time job and a heavy workload on their own and once the holidays come around, these students become even more occupied. Selga Jansons ’23 works part time at Plato’s Closet on Greater Mack Avenue. Jansons worked retail last year during the holidays and will continue to this year.
RETAIL
Loyola Maroon

Visual communication students frustrated by lack of course options

When Hannah Bauer, visual communication junior, opened LORA to schedule spring classes during registration week, she was already worried about getting into the classes she needed. Her anxiety level rose when she realized there were only a few select courses offered for visual communication students. Bauer is one of many...
EDUCATION
The Fordham Observer

Students Express Concerns Over Lack of Class Options

As students began registration for spring semester classes, they became concerned about the lack of course options at the Fordham Lincoln Center (FLC) campus. Many students found that they would have to commute to the Rose Hill campus in order to take a class that would best fit their interests, schedule and requirements.
COLLEGES
thewellesleynews.com

Lack of available rooms affect students in need medical singles

When applying for medical singles after “standard room selection” before the start of the Fall semester, Wellesley College students are not guaranteed a change in housing, nor do they know when they will be able to move into a single. This was the experience of Wendy Wellesley, who remarked, “When you’re approved, you go on waitlist because there are no rooms. I just have to hope that there are rooms in the spring, but who knows?”
WELLESLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy