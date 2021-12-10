Muslim students reflect on lack of community time for Juma’h

When I take the time to reflect on my childhood, I cannot help but appreciate the parts of my upbringing that nurtured a love for who I am and the cultural community that I come from. Growing up in a Black household in a largely Black area, I obtained ample exposure to my culture, especially through literature and the arts. As a young child, the sound of Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke” or Chaka Khan’s “One for All Time” would be the first thing that I would hear on weekend mornings, invigorating me as I started my day. When I woke up to this music, I instantly knew that someone in my household was downstairs cleaning. Sure enough, I would walk downstairs to find one of my parents scrubbing the counters in the kitchen, one of the many rooms in our home whose walls were covered with the work of Black artists. Whether it be a depiction of a man playing the blues on his saxophone for a live audience or a painting that simply shows a family praying over their meal, it was important to my parents that my siblings and I were constantly surrounded by positive and meaningful visual depictions of people who looked like us.

