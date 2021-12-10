ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

‘Lip Blushing’ Is Going to Be a Big Beauty Trend in 2022, According to Yelp

By Liz Ritter, Executive Editor
newbeauty.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabrielle Rainbow garnered a ton of buzz a few years back when her “freckle tattoos” went viral. Then, the Atlanta cosmetic tattoo expert set up shop in another permanent makeup arena with the “lip blush,” which she shared her clients were completely “obsessed” with—even in the early...

www.newbeauty.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Age-Defying Hairstyles Every Woman Over 45 Should Try, According To A Hair Expert

Although a good skincare and beauty routine is one of the primary pillars of an ageless complexion, how you cut and style your hair also has significant bearing on your overall appearance. Just as certain cuts may highlight fine lines and wrinkles, so too can other styles draw the eye away from these details, focusing attention on your best assets instead. Whether you’re simply looking for a flattering style at any age or have specific concerns that you hope to address with your cut, these are the three best, age-defying styles to wear for the boost of confidence you deserve–master stylist approved.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

Hair Trends 2022: These Will Be the Most Popular Cuts, Styles, and Colors

As much as I love a new makeup trend or nail trend, I will say that nothing transforms your ~lewk~ quite like a brand-new hairstyle. But, at the same time, there's also nothing that can make you look feel as tired as a haircut or color that you've been wearing for far too long. So if your current hairstyle needs a 2022 update, let's help you shake things up. We asked a few celebrity hairstylists and experts for their predictions of the biggest hair trends that 2022 will bring, and we gathered them all here for you. From tiny tweaks, like a change in your hair part or adding a little gloss, to major changes, like heavy bangs and long extensions, these will be the 17 biggest hair trends next year. So go ahead, start your new year off with a bang (get it? Okay, bye).
HAIR CARE
countryliving.com

Drew Barrymore Shares The $8 Shampoo She Uses For Voluminous Hair

Drew Barrymore, 46, shared her go-to shampoo in a new Instagram video. The Drew Barrymore Show host said she loves to pack Garnier's Whole Blends Ginger Recovery Strengthening Shampoo Bar while she travels. Barrymore also shouted out her love of Garnier's Repairing Mask Honey Treasures. Drew Barrymore loves to share...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blushing#Tattoos#Instagram A#Gabriellerainbow
newbeauty.com

6 Beauty and Wellness Trends We’ll See Everywhere in 2022

At the close of each year, Pinterest releases their prediction of what will trend across the platform’s multiple pillars in the following year based on the more than 400 million monthly users and 300 billion Pins saved. Not surprisingly, the accuracy behind these forecasts is impressive. According to brand data,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

The Best Beauty Stocking Stuffer Ideas, According to Nine Celebrity Makeup Artists

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new...
MAKEUP
Apartment Therapy

This Is 2021’s Most Popular Bathroom Trend, According to Google and Instagram

According to Google, wallpaper is becoming more and more a-peel-ing (sorry, interior design joke). In a study by U.K.-based home supply company PlumbNation, the material is this year’s most popular bathroom trend. By collecting search data and Instagram hashtags, they were able to determine the most talked-about bathroom topics. It’s...
INTERIOR DESIGN
beautypackaging.com

Top Trending Searches in Beauty & More, Google Trends Reports

Google has released its annual Year in Search data, showing the Top Trending Searches in the U.S. and the world—after looking back at the trillions of searches that defined the past year. Google Trends data reveals valuable insights for beauty marketers about about consumers. It reveals the questions we...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
glamourmagazine.co.uk

This '90s bun hairstyle is going viral and it's one of our favourite nostalgic beauty trends

It's safe to say the internet is getting most of its hair advice from TikTok right now, and we're not mad at the latest viral '90s bun trend. The nineties are big in beauty at the moment, and the latest trending look to hit TikTok is the definition of nostalgic. Admittedly, we weren't sure we'd ever see this hairstyle again… but the internet has spoken, and it looks like the zig-zag parting is back, complete with claw clips and corkscrew curls, of course.
HAIR CARE
Allure

Experts Reveal How to Nail TikTok's Purple Blush Trend

Plus, makeup artists share their purple blush recommendations for each skin tone. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you haven't heard by now, purple blush is having a moment....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KIAH

Party Me Pretty – Holiday Beauty Trends

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle and Beauty expert Charell Star is here to help you get ready this holiday with these wonderful beauty trends. KISS Edge Styling Products KISS Edge Styling Products include Edge Fixers, an Edge Brush (a multi taking tool with comb, boar brush and parting comb to perfectly lay down edges) and Satin […]
HOUSTON, TX
newbeauty.com

Makeup Artists Name the Best Drugstore Lip Products

We love a good drugstore find, but sometimes the stacked shelves can be overwhelming. To cut through the clutter, we reached out to top makeup artists for their picks—and suddenly the aisles just got a while lot smaller. 1 / 7. “I have three favorite lip products that I...
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

According to Nail Experts, Winter Will Revolve Around These 8 Trends

I'll admit that I'm a sucker for a good, basic nail color. It's one of my greatest joys in life. Whether that's a classic black or warm chocolate brown, straightforward hues just feel timeless and complement any outfit. And I can't forget about all the other mysterious, yet treasured dark winter nail colors in my regular winter rotation.
SKIN CARE
kiss951.com

Dangerous TikTok Beauty Trends You Should Never Try

Who doesn’t love a low-cost DIY beauty hack?! There are some amazing tricks out there but there are equally some bad ones as well. Experts are warning against some of the most popular beauty trends on TikTok right now that could cause more harm than good. These are the trends to stay away from according to Woman and Home.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
temptalia.com

Giorgio Armani Independent & Friendly Lip Power Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Giorgio Armani Independent (200) Lip Power Satin Lipstick ($38.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a muted, medium brown with subtle, warm rosy undertones and a satin finish. It had nearly opaque color coverage that adhered evenly to my lips in a single stroke, though it was intended to be more buildable.
MAKEUP
dailytitan.com

Fall beauty trends to spice up your holiday look

Neutral tones, deep hues and an overall sultry look blend together to create a classic, autumnal complexion. The pops of bright colors and heavy-handed bronzer have faded away, leaving room for new, contemporary takes on this fall season’s beauty trends. Flushed cheeks. Blush made a comeback this year with the...
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

Say Bye To Basic: The Beauty Trends Pinterest Predicts for 2022 Are Anything But

Basic is on its way out—and no, it's not because TikTok deemed it cheugy (not yet, anyway). It's just a priority change. Whereas Skinimalism was the trend du jour in 2021, beauty trends in 2022 will lean toward a more adventurous, whimsical side. According to the Pinterest Predicts trend report for 2022, beauty will be a fiercely creative endeavor this upcoming year, even more so than usual.
BEAUTY & FASHION
beautypackaging.com

Yelp Shares 2022’s Beauty Trend Forecast Report

Yelp has unveiled its 2022 Beauty Trend Forecast Report, detailing which hairstyle and beauty treatments will trend next year. In order to forecast a whole new year’s worth of beauty trends, Yelp’s data science team started by using review data to find a list of words and phrases that were rising the fastest and most significantly between 2020 and 2021, across beauty categories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thespruce.com

5 Key Trends to Watch in 2022, According to Etsy

In 2021, we saw the rise of Japandi, wavy designs galore, and checker-print everything. And there's an easy answer to the question of who could have seen it all coming: Etsy. Every year, the shopping platform’s trend experts use search data to predict the top trends of the coming year. Last year, Etsy knew we’d all be trying to DIY squiggly mirrors and imitate Japanese design style, and that was before it ever even started trending on TikTok.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy