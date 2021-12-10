ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Upstart Holdings Stock (UPST): $200 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) have received a $200 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Upstart Holdings Inc#Upst#Fintech
Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Just Hiked Their Payouts by 10% or More

Amgen and Bank of Montreal are quality dividend stocks that provide investors with attractive yields of more than 3% per year. The companies recently announced double-digit rate increases to their already high payouts. Even with the generous rate hikes, both stocks are in excellent positions to continue increasing their dividends.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Village Farms International Stock (VFF): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) fell by 4.95% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) fell by 4.95% today. Investors responded negatively to Village Farms International today announcing that it has applied and received approval for voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Agree Realty Stock (ADC): $75 Price Target From Citi

The shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) have received a price target of $75 from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) have received a price target of $75 from Citi. And Citi analyst Michael Bilerman downgraded Agree Realty to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy” rating while reducing the price target from $85.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy