The stock price of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) increased by 2.89% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) increased by 2.89% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Baxter International announcing it has completed its acquisition of Hillrom. Baxter paid $156 in cash for each outstanding share of Hillrom common stock for a purchase price of $10.5 billion (based on Hillrom share counts at closing). Including the assumption of Hillrom’s outstanding debt obligations, the enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $12.5 billion.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO